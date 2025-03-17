1923 star Julia Schlaepfer uses this expert-approved pore diffusing primer 'every single day'

If you're in the Yellowstone bubble, you'll probably be busy watching the latest series of its prequel 1923 starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, and of course Julia Schlaepfer. Her character seriously needs to catch a break right now but consistently serves up some major beauty inspiration regardless of the terrible situations she finds herself in.

© Paramount+ Alexandra is on a mission on 1923 but her journey isn't plain sailing

Because of my obsession with the cast of this show, I went down a rabbit hole on Julia's Instagram and I stumbled across a beauty video that she created a reel for in collaboration with the Coveteur.

The video was captioned: "Time travel to the roaring 20s with Julia as we create the makeup look for her role as Alexandra in 1923 on Paramount Plus. Who knew a vintage, 1920s, cowboy-inspired beauty look could be so stunning?"

I concur.

She really did look amazing and I wanted to copy the look immediately.

"Alexandra feels mostly herself when she's sun-kissed and freckles popping, climbing trees, so we're going to do a spin on that," she says to camera while barefaced at the start of the video.

"The three products I need for this look, I also just use every single day."

The pore-diffusing primer Julia loves

The actress then picks up the Rare Beauty Always An Optimist Pore Diffusing Primer, $28/ £27

© Instagram 1923 star Julia Schlaepfer is a fan of the Rare Beauty Primer

This is great for combatting shine. The gel primer works to blur the appearance of fine lines and pores and it evens out skin texture and extend makeup wear.

EXACT MATCH: Rare Beauty Always an Optimist Pore Diffusing Primer © Rare Beauty $28 AT SEPHORA £27 AT SPACE NK

Those freckles - there's a trick for that!

The vegan Freck Pen she uses and "loves" is the vegan Freck XL, $28 / £26. According to reports, it's quick, realistic looking and super buildable. You apply on bare skin or over your foundation, and it makes you look like you were born with the cutest freckles ever.

© Instagram Freckles are popping thanks to Freck XL

Julia's lipstick hack - don't forget to blot

Her final favourite product is the Fenty Beauty Lip Stain in Strawberry Sangria. "I wore this every single day of Camp when me and the cast were prepping for the show."

She then creates the 20s-inspired beauty look sped up on the film, and she transforms into a red lipped blonde bombshell.

© Instagram And voila! Julia Schlaepfer's look is complete

The comments are all very positive, telling her she looks even more beautiful without makeup, and they're not wrong.

Though having said that, she has fully influenced me to shop the products she swears by.

I adore the look of the Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain, $28 / £21, she uses - it's worth noting that on Alexandra's final look she blots the Strawberry Sangria shade tint with a tissue.

EXACT MATCH: Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain in Strawberry Sangria © Fenty Beauty $28 AT FENTY BEAUTY £21 AT SEPHORA UK

This is one of those lip products that goes on all glossy but then leaves behind a soft tint - delivering instant hydration for an effortless, low-maintenance look. What's more, it's feather and bleed-resistant.

Which one will you be shopping for first?