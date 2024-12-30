Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan's £118 pregnancy look is rapidly selling out - details
Michelle Keegan wearing a silk robe

The Fool Me Once Actress wows in a bump-baring co-ord

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
3 minutes ago
Michelle Keegan is pregnant! The stunning actress and her husband Mark Wright shared the wonderful news on Sunday evening and we couldn't be happier for the fabulous couple.

Mark and Michelle shared a snap of a beach scene, which was taken when they were on holiday. Michelle,36, cradled her blossoming bump whilst looking lovingly towards Mark. The former Coronation Street star captioned the shot: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

The beautiful snap has racked up almost one million 'likes' and thousands of comments from fans. One follower wrote:  "Omggg congratulations to you both! Lovely news," while another added: "Awwww many congratulations. What wonderful news."

Michelle Keegan wore this co-ord by Meshki to announce her pregnancy
Michelle wore this co-ord by Meshki to announce her pregnancy

We adored Michelle's super chic pregnancy outfit, which came from online brand Meshki. The Manchester-born star opted for the brand's 'Petra' co-ord, which was designed in a cosy, figure hugging knitted material. The top had long sleeves and an asymmetrical cut and cost £49,  and the maxi skirt had delicate ruching at the waist and came in at £69. Surprisingly affordable! 

The website says of the style: "The PETRA Long Sleeve Knit Crop Top combines comfort and chic sophistication in one versatile piece. With a wide boat neckline, it can be worn off one shoulder for a relaxed, yet elegant look. The long sleeves provide just the right amount of coverage, while the slouchy fit adds a laid-back charm.

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan look so loved-up during sun-soaked trip

"Crafted from a sheer knit with a unique boucle texture, this top brings depth and interest to any outfit. Perfectly paired with high-waisted jeans or the Petra Ruched Knit Maxi Skirt for a coordinated ensemble, this top is an essential for those who appreciate effortless style with a touch of flair. "

There are still a few sizes in stock should you wish to invest.

Michelle Keegan wearing a white dress
Michelle is known for her super chic style

We love this outfit and we think it hints to the upcoming maternity style that the Our Girl actress will embrace. The fact that she has chosen a pretty, neutral, buttermilk colour shows that she may be keeping the gender a secret, and what's more, by choosing something comfortable and chic, but still embracing her bump, it also shows her fashion sense going forward will still be trend-led, but cosy and snug. Gorgeous.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan attend the National Television Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on September 11, 2024 in London, England© Getty
We are so happy for Michelle and her husband, Mark Wright

We can't wait to see what she wears next!

