Michelle Keegan cleverly hides baby bump in new dress with secret detail

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright delighted their fans at the start of the month by revealing they are expecting their first baby later this year.

The happy couple, who have been married for almost ten years, announced the fabulous news alongside a stylish, beach-side image via an Instagram post.

Michelle cradled her blossoming bump whilst facing the former TOWIE star and they jointly captioned the image: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

Since then, Michelle has kept herself relatively quiet on social media, only sharing cosy photos of herself resting during the cold snap. So we were delighted to see these stunning new images of the actress on Monday, modelling her new collection with online fashion brand Very.

It's the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which as always, encapsulates the actress’s minimalist style and features a palette of this season's most-worn shade so far, Mocha Mousse. Michelle, 37, can be seen sporting a selection of stylish knits and sophisticated tracksuits. The photographs for fashion collections tend to be taken a few months before the season starts, so we can be pretty sure that MK would have been pregnant when they were taken.

There's one dress which we think she would have particularly loved wearing; the 'Knitted Tie Waist Midaxi Long Sleeve Dress'. Not only is the material super cosy, but the tie waist detail at the waist would absolutely disguise an expanding baby bump!

Speaking about her inspiration behind collection, the former Coronation Street star said: “As we move away from party season, I wanted to pack away the sequins and focus on the pieces that are key to every wardrobe. I thought there is no better way to start than with classic knitwear pieces and elevated loungewear.

"While keeping to the timeless, minimalist style I love, I still wanted to incorporate trends from the catwalk, adding hints of seasonal greens and more playful textures throughout. Seeing my collections come to life is so rewarding, I can’t wait to see how these pieces are styled."

Michelle's pregnancy habits

Like many of us, Michelle loves her coffee, but you are advised to limit your intake during pregnancy.

So we weren't surprised to see that the brunette beauty has been turning to matcha. In an update from her car last week, the mumma-to-be can be seen holding a matcha latte, proving she's already switched up her caffeine habit.