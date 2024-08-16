Kylie Jenner looks phenomenal in micro bikini after revealing Ozempic usage

Kylie Jenner is a mother of two, but you wouldn't know it just by looking at her; the bombshell stunned in new Instagram photos showcasing her lithe figure and defined abs on Thursday.

The 27-year-old shared the pictures with her 398 million followers, wearing a white bikini paired with a white linen skirt and matching belt.

Kylie completed the look with a chunky gold bangle, and her glossy black hair billowed in the wind as she modelled the look on the bow of a boat.

Recommended video You may also like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's two-year-old son Aire shows off talent in rare home video

She took the photos in the middle of a lightning storm, showing no fear as she looked like a goddess of the sea.

Her ever-supportive family was on hand to compliment the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood; her sister Khloe commented, "Damn this is sick", while momager Kris wrote, "WOW" alongside a slew of lightning and cloud emojis.

She simply captioned the carousel, "mother storm", a double entendre for the setting and for her daughter, Stormi Webster.

© Instagram Kylie looked incredible in the white outfit

The post comes after Kylie's interview with British Vogue, in which the beauty mogul touched on the body shaming she experienced after the birth of her two children, and the allegations that she had taken the weight-loss drug Ozempic to achieve her fabulous figure.

"I was 200 pounds when I gave birth to my 9-pound babies: 8.3 and 8.9," she said in the interview. "I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later."

"And I felt in shape, and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again," she continued.

© Instagram The mother of two has been accused of using Ozempic to achieve her postpartum figure

"I feel like people didn't give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures [online], and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something."

When asked about the Ozempic rumors by the interviewer, she expressed her annoyance at the pervasive whispers about her weight, claiming that she bounced back due to her young age.

"I'm back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son, and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I'm like: 'Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?'"

© Instagram She gave birth to her son, Aire, in February 2022

Kyie shares Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with rapper and ex-partner Travis Scott. He fanned the flames of the Ozempic rumors when he released a song with Playboi Carti that implied she used the diabetes drug.

"She doin' Ozempic, tryna be different, tryna be a newer woman," he rapped; many fans think the song is about Kylie.

These rumors were not the only difficult thing to deal with after giving birth to her second child; Kylie shared on her Instagram story in 2022 how different the postpartum process was with Aire.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Kylie's ex Travis fanned the Ozempic rumors in his song 'Backrooms'

"I just want to say... my postpartum has not been easy," she said. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."

She continued: "I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet, and you know, for other moms going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us."

"But it hasn't been easy on me either. It's been hard, and I just wanted to say that." The reality star has been dating Dune actor Timothée Chalamet since April 2023.