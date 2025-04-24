Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Peter Andre's wife Emily looks incredible in silhouette-skimming bridal slip dress

Emily Andre just secretly modelled a backless bridal slip dress

Peter Andre's wife showed off her brand new holiday outfits on Instagram

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Emily Andre has no shortage of gorgeous outfits, especially when it comes to her dresses, but we think this one might be her best yet.

Taking to Instagram, Peter Andre's wife uploaded a montage video showing outfits for her upcoming holiday from brands such as Zara, H&M and ASOS.

However, one dress especially stood out: an impeccable backless piece from wedding dress designer Karen Millen in the most wonderful bridal white.

Dr Emily's fans flooded the comments with messages of praise. One wrote: "Gosh, you look amazing! That first evening dress is stunning! You look gorgeous in all of them!"

Another penned: "Thank you for keeping it real by rocking high street affordable brands. You don't have to pay thousands to look a million dollars… just have style and class [heart emoji]."

Many of the NHS doctor's followers pointed out that the seventh dress, the aforementioned bridal white evening dress, was by far their favourite.

Emily Andre's spring-ready wedding guest dress

The 35-year-old and her musician husband stepped out to celebrate a friend's wedding ceremony over the weekend, and the pair both looked absolutely magnificent.

Gleaming in the spring sun, Dr Emily and Peter were dressed perfectly for the occasion, with the NHS doctor towering over her husband as they posed together for the pictures.. 

couple taking selfie outside © Instagram
Emily oozed spring elegance in a lime-hued frock

Peter, 52, looked wonderfully suave in a navy three-piece suit, a white shirt and a classy pair of Oxfords, while Emily looked stunning in the lime-coloured midi dress, which she also showed off in the video above.

The mother-of-three completed her look with a pair of tinted sunglasses and her straight hair, which draped elegantly behind her shoulders.

couple taking selfie at wedding © Instagram
Emily looked so statuesque in nude heels

Emily's followers were obsessed with the look; one commented on her Instagram post: "You look stunning… love the dress!!" while another wrote: "You two are as cute as Christmas."

