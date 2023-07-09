Emily Andre stuns fans in floral mini dress - but Peter Andre has the best reaction

Emily Andre, 33, was all smiles as she enjoyed a day in the sunshine at Hampton Court Flower Show in London on Saturday.

The wife of Peter Andre, 50, looked beautiful as she donned a botanical-print mini dress adorned with white flowers.

Emily's teal ensemble featured a button-down bodice, romantic ruched sleeves and a flattering shirred waist, to which she slipped into sporty white trainers and added a pair of oversized sunglasses.

© Instagram Emily Andre enjoyed a day out at Hampton Court Flower Show

The NHS doctor wore her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style and accessorised with delicate gold hoop earrings.

"Such a lovely day at Hampton Court Flower show," the mother-of-two penned on Instagram.

"In true British style, we braved the rain and even had a bit of sunshine in the end. For any flower lovers… the wisteria I am smelling is 200 years old which blew my mind! Hope everyone is having a lovely weekend."

© Instagram The star looked radiant in a green floral mini dress

Emily's joyous post sparked a reaction amongst fans, but no reaction was as good as her husband Peter's.

While fans were quick to declare Emily's gallery of photos as "gorgeous" and "beautiful," the Mysterious Girl hitmaker decided to reshare a photo of his wife on his own social media profile.

© Instagram The mother-of-two enjoyed the British sunshine

The Australian star reposted Emily's snap, followed by several zoomed in photos of her knees, which appeared to resemble the face of a baby.

"Emily: Don’t zoom in on my knee. Me: Why? Also me: What baby?" Peter wrote in the caption. "I think I love you too much #cuteknees."

Dr Emily's post comes just after the healthcare worker penned a heartfelt message to mark the NHS' 75th birthday - and also reflected on her experience giving birth to her first child, Theo.

© Instagram The mum-of-two has worked as an NHS doctor for the past eight years

"I wanted to take a minute to celebrate 75 years of the NHS and take this opportunity to reflect on how lucky we are to have such a fantastic resource available free for all of us when we need it.

"I feel privileged not only to have worked for the NHS for the last eight years, but also to have been treated as a patient. I chose the second picture as I love it - it is a few minutes before Theo was born!

© Instagram Emily posted a photo from the hospital where she gave birth to her son Theo

"I was so well looked after by all of the incredible staff at Musgrove Park Hospital, they made me feel calm and at ease at a time when I could easily have felt worried or stressed. The professionalism and skill of NHS staff is something I will never take for granted - whether that is my wonderful colleagues in the mental health service, or nurses, doctors, health care assistants or midwives who have looked after me (to name a few)."