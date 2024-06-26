Emily Andre wows in figure-hugging jeans and waist-cinching crop top in candid video

Whether it's a lavish night out on the red carpet or a chilled day with her family, Emily Andre seldom fails to impress with her sartorial portfolio. On Tuesday, it was no different when the mother-of-three looked super chic in a pair of stylish jeans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the junior doctor shared one of the informative videos she has been filming of late, this time sharing helpful tips for mums trying to store their breast milk, and looked so stylish in the meantime! See the full video below.

Captioning the post, she penned: "It’s very easy to forget the simplest of things or panic about small tasks when caring for a newborn, so here is a small reel to summarise some top tips to store your breast milk most safely and conveniently.

"You can keep it in the fridge for up to 6 days if it’s at 4°C or lower. If your fridge is warmer than 4 degrees use the milk within 3 days. In the ice compartment, it lasts up to 2 weeks, and in the freezer, it can be stored for up to 6 months at -18°C or lower.

© Instagram Emily welcomed her daughter Arabella on 2 April

Emily added: "A handy tip is to store milk in small quantities to avoid waste and always label and date it before freezing. As mentioned, I always have a cool bag with me to help when out and about to store breast milk, but also to prevent me having to drag myself out of bed in the middle of the night if I express!"

For the clip, Peter Andre's wife donned a pair of ultra-flattering, high-waisted 'mom jeans' which she paired with a charcoal grey, capped sleeve crop top.

As usual, Emily's picture-perfect chestnut brown locks took front and centre, cascading past her shoulders and down to her waist.

© Instagram As well as Arabella Emily and Peter share children Theo and Amelia

Her makeup for the candid video saw Emily opt for natural face makeup, smokey black eye makeup and nude lips - a winning combination! As for accessories, she added a simple gold pendant necklace.

Friends and fans of the doting mother couldn't wait to weigh in."Y ou look great. I especially like your hair. Do you get the ends trimmed every few weeks?" one fan penned.

A second added: "You never age, hard to believe you have just had a baby, you look great!" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love this! Please can you let me know where your jeans are from?"

The candid video also gave fans a glimpse of Emily's stunning Surrey mansion she shares with her adoring husband, Peter.

Think stylish light grey kitchen cupboards, oversized marble tiled floor, and plush velvet seats around the breakfast bar.