Peter and Emily Andre's Surrey mansion with multiple balconies looks impossibly grand in rare footage

Dr Emily and Peter Andre have a gorgeous family home in Surrey, where they live with their five children, but the couple have given fans a new look at the mansion.

In a video shared to Instagram, Peter, 50, was seen lip-syncing and dancing with his daughter Princess in the garden, and we couldn't help but notice how incredible the exterior looks from this brand new angle.

WATCH: Dr Emily and Peter Andre’s balconies in their Surrey mansion look magnificent

The balcony behind him in the video might as well be another room, which Peter and Emily Andre appear to have decorated with a pair of potted olive trees.

Dr Emily and Peter's home is perfect for the children

Though they keep their youngest ones out of the spotlight, the couple frequently give fans a look into their incredible home.

Back in late 2023, they uploaded a video tour of their home to YouTube, showing off every single room in the house.

© YouTube Peter Andre's Christmas tree in the cinema room

Peter started in the cinema room, which had formerly been his home recording studio but is now furnished with a table and chairs in place of a full recording setup.

© YouTube Peter Andre's dining room

The dining room continues their blue, grey and cream colour scheme, though Peter confessed that they "don't really use [it] unless [they've] got guests". They instead use the island, with cobalt stools that match their dining room chairs.

© YouTube Peter Andre's gym

The ceiling of the family's private home gym is lined with bright blue lights, which Peter calls "the best part of the room". "I love it, you put music on and you feel like you're in a proper training session," he says.

Dr Emily and Peter Andre's home life

Emily and Peter are the happy parents of three children: Amelia, 10, Theo, eight, and one year old Arabella. They also live with Peter's older children, Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

The couple tied the knot back in 2015 and now live with their five children in the Surrey mansion.

© Instagram Dr Emily and Peter Andre in a rare photo with all the kids

After the birth of baby Arabella, Peter was questioned on whether the two were considering having any more kids. "This time, we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one," he told The Sun.

"Well, never say never," he continued. "I'm not 100 per cent, but I'm enjoying having time to bond with her. I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out."