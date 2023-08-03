Emily Andre radiates beauty in shoulder-baring satin slip dress

Peter Andre and his wife Emily (née Macdonagh) have been lapping up the sunshine on their family holiday with their children Amelia, nine, Theo six, and Peter's children Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, from his previous relationship with Katie Price.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker has been keeping his fans up to date with all the antics from his break away, with his most recent post sparking a major reaction from fans.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Peter shared a smitten selfie beside his wife Emily, who looked bronzed and beautiful in an emerald satin dress complete with a strappy backless detail. The NHS doctor, 33, is no stranger to a head-turning fashion moment. Take a look at her outfit in the video below...

WATCH: Emily Andre stuns in silky white mini dress on holiday

Smiling beside her husband, Emily radiated beauty in her slinky satin number. She styled her brunette tresses into a slick topknot and accessorised with several dainty gold earrings.

"Emily is BEAUTIFUL," wrote one fan in response, as another agreed: "Beautiful couple inside and out." A third chimed in: "She is pure light and love. A reflection of you."

© Instagram Emily stunned in an emerald green dress beside her husband

Emily's glamorous green getup isn't the only item in her holiday wardrobe that has turned heads this summer. Earlier in the week, the medic was spotted wearing a nautical striped linen dress and oversized sunglasses as she stole a kiss with her husband.

© Instagram Emily and Peter are holidaying with their children

Peter and Emily tied the knot in a stunning castle wedding back in 2015 after a three-year relationship. The start of their enduring love story began in 2010 when Peter was treated for kidney stones by Emily's father, and the duo went public with their romance two years later.

© Instagram Emily and Peter Andre tied the knot in 2015

The doting couple recently marked their eighth wedding anniversary, reliving their magical wedding day with a series of posts on social media.

SEE PHOTOS: Peter Andre's sweetest blended family moments with wife Emily – best photos

© Getty The couple recently marked their eighth wedding anniversary

Peter gushed: "8 years ago today I was lucky enough to marry this beautiful, kind, caring and all round incredible person. Thank you for being the best. Love you a bit too much I think. Happy 8th wedding anniversary [red heart emoji]."

Emily was amongst the first to respond, writing: "Love you so much xxx," whilst a second follower remarked: "You were made for each other."