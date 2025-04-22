Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily Andre looks so statuesque in zesty body-gliding wedding guest dress
peter andre and emily taking selfie © Instagram

Emily is married to I'm A Celebrity star Peter Andre

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Peter Andre and his wife Emily provided a masterclass in wedding guest dressing at the weekend as they stepped to celebrate a friend's nuptials.

Embracing the spring sunshine, the pair looked picture-perfect as they posed together outside at the stunning venue. For the celebratory occasion, 'Mysterious Girl' singer Peter, 52, donned a navy three-piece suit, a crisp white shirt, dress shoes and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

NHS doctor Emily, meanwhile, looked so statuesque rocking a zesty lime-hued midi dress complete with a halter neck design and a body-gliding skirt. She accessorised with tinted violet sunglasses and slipped on a pair of towering nude heels.

couple taking selfie at wedding © Instagram
Emily looked so statuesque in nude heels

As for hair and makeup, Peter's wife opted for a sunkissed look featuring sweeps of honeyed bronzer, a mauve lip and a super-sleek hairdo which fell elegantly over her shoulders.

In photos shared to Instagram, Emily, 35, could be seen towering over Peter as they posed in front of a walled garden. A second snapshot showed the pair posing for a selfie in front of a striking water feature, while a third showed the mother-of-three launching her arms jubilantly into the air.

couple taking selfie outside © Instagram
Emily oozed spring elegance in a lime-hued frock

"Such a lovely time this weekend at a beautiful wedding with friends [heart emoji] Feels like spring [tulip emoji] @peterandre," Emily wrote in her caption.

Fans and friends swooned over Emily's new look, with one writing in the comments section: "You look stunning… love the dress!!," while another remarked: "You two are cute as Christmas," and a third added: "Love the colour of your dress."

Emily and Peter's special celebrations 

Peter and Emily, who tied the knot in 2015, celebrated a major milestone on 2 April – their baby daughter Arabella's first birthday.

A young girl sat in front of a pink archway and a teddy bear© Instagram
Arabella turned one earlier this month

To mark their tot's birthday, the pair threw a special party at their luxurious home in Surrey, complete with a cloud of pastel balloons, platters of food and a charming bubblegum pink cake topped with multi-coloured spheres and a golden 'One'.

At the time, they shared a carousel of photos on social media which they captioned: "We had such a lovely time having a small celebration for Belle's birthday. You know we love to support local businesses so thank you so much @lovebeancafe for the most delicious spread – every bite was perfect. Belle felt so loved and had the best day ever!"

Theo and Amelia admiring horses in a field© Instagram
Theo and Amelia share a close bond

Aside from baby Belle, Peter and Emily also share a daughter called Amelia and a son called Theo. Emily is also a stepmother to Peter's two eldest children – Junior and Princess – from his marriage to Katie Price.

Junior Andre, Princess Andre and Peter Andre attend the Pride of Britain Awards 2022© Getty Images
Emily is a doting stepmother to Junior and Princess

Reflecting on her role as a stepmother, Emily previously told Bella Magazine: "I treat the kids the same and just try to be supportive. I guess it's a different approach with teenagers, but in many ways, it's about being open and allowing them to come to you. It's a tough balance to get right and no one's perfect. But we do our best."

