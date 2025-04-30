Pippa Middleton is the ultimate summer bombshell in waist-cinching dress and glowing tan

Pippa Middleton seldom misses when it comes to her fashion and her noughties fits couldn't be more chic.

One simply spectacular summer look that left its mark was a fabulously plunging gown worn by the Princess of Wales' sister when she stepped out at the annual Cartier International Polo Day at Windsor in 2008.

1/ 8 © David Hartley/Shutterstock Pippa oozed high-society chic in the monochrome number that featured a waist-cinching shape and trendy black design.

2/ 8 © David Hartley/Shutterstock Pippa matched the summer number with a pair of white cork wedges and a pair of chic oversized sunglasses. The number perfectly showed off Pippa's incredible sun tan which was flawless.

3/ 8 © Shutterstock At the event, Pippa was joined by the likes of Bond girl Rosamund Pike and Harry Potter actress Emma Watson who both sat in the royal box to watch the annual match between England against Australia.





4/ 8 © David Hartley/Shutterstock As for her hair, Pippa wore her brunette tresses immaculately blowdried, and accessorised her look with a pair of elegant drop earrings, a gold watch and silver clutch bag.

5/ 8 © Getty Images Another look from the high-society It-girl that left us speechless was a stunning gown she donned a baby peach gown worn by the beauty when she attended the Royal Parks Charity Gala, at the Serpentine Lido in Hyde Park in 2008.





6/ 8 © Getty Images The strappy number couldn't have suited Pippa more and featured an elegant panel of beading under her bust. Keeping it consistent, Pippa carried a silver clutch bag and added subtle matching silver jewellery including a bangle and elegant drop earrings.

7/ 8 © Getty Images If one thing is for sure it's that Pippa and her sister Kate had the most incredible style in their 20s. Another stand-out moment has to be when the sister-dup were spotted at Ham Polo Club in 2006. There the pair sat on the sidelines cheering on Kate's royal beau Prince William - and did so looking exceptionally stylish.

8/ 8 © Getty Images Both of the Middleton sisters opted for gorgeous sun dresses for the occasion, Kate: a svelte red polka-dot number which perfectly framed her physique. Meanwhile, Pippa opted for a beautiful aquamarine piece that was the picture of summer.