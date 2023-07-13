Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton channels sister Kate Middleton at glamorous Wimbledon appearance
Subscribe

Pippa Middleton channels sister Princess Kate at glamorous Wimbledon appearance

Mum-of-three Pippa Middleton looked radiant during courtside appearance with husband James Matthews at Wimbledon on Wednesday

pippa
Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor

Pippa Middleton, 39, surprised everyone on Wednesday when she made an appearance courtside at Wimbledon alongside her husband James Matthews.

The mum-of-three looked as radiant as usual, but we couldn't help but admire her incredible bouncy blowdry, a usual signature look for her sister Princess Kate.

The Princess of Wales is well-known for her flawless locks that never look a hair out of place, and many have tried to emulate her perfect blowdry at home.

pippa middleton with husband james at wimbledon
Pippa looked stunning at Wimbledon

Pippa's brunette tresses looked gorgeous in her chic mid-length style, and she kept her makeup paired back with only a hint of a pink lip.

She wore a lemon yellow Broderie Anglaise dress for the outing, and designer Luisa Kelsey has since confirmed it is one of her creations. The 'Balmoral' dress retails at £355 and features a button-up front, waist belt and sweet puff sleeves. We predict a sell out!

Pippa accessorised her look with sunglasses – a must to ensure the unpredictable sunshine doesn't interrupt seeing the action. Her husband James matched his wife perfectly by sporting a lemon yellow silk tie with his checked grey suit. Very suave indeed.

Zara Tindall stepped out with Mike Tindall wearing a striped shirt dress, a raffia bag from Aspinal of London and an elegant white boater.
Zara Tindall stepped out with Mike Tindall and the both looked very smart

Husband and wife duo Mike and Zara Tindall were also spotted courtside on Wednesday.

Zara nailed effortless chic with her daytime look, opting for a striped midi dress by ME+EM with tan wedges, and accessorised her ensemble with a fedora-style hat, sunglasses and an Aspinal raffia crossbody bag.

Queen Camilla at Wimbledon in a white dress© Getty
Queen Camilla attended Wimbledon without King Charles

Queen Camilla also attended The Championships, marking her first time at the tennis tournament as Her Majesty.

NEW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miss out on Emmy for Netflix show

Camilla, 75, looked lovely in a white pleated dress to watch the action and meet the workers behind the scenes.

Kate Middleton in green blazer clapping© Visionhaus
Kate attended the second day of Wimbledon

Princess Kate made an appearance earlier in the tournament, delighting fans when she channelled Princess Diana in a mint green statement blazer and white skirt combo. The royal completed her minty-fresh attire with a pair of classic white stilettos – a nod to the traditional colour scheme of tennis.

LOOK: Charles Spencer shares breathtaking photo of Princess Diana's resting place

It's not just royalty that have been serving up winning looks while they watch the sport, as the celeb pack have been out in force too. Check out the best photos from our favourite stars including Mollie King and Alex Scott.

Mollie King in a black and white dress against the backdrop of blue flowers at Wimbledon 2023 © Getty
Mollie King at Wimbledon 2023
Alex Scott wearing a nude dress at day six of Wimbledon© Getty
Alex Scott looked absolutely stunning as she headed to day six of Wimbledon
Anna Wintour wearing a pleated polka dot dress © Getty
Anna Wintour opted for a pleated polka dot dress
Jessie J opted for total Barbiecore inpink separates, jand Anne-Marie wore a relaxed shite dress with the coolest Gucci tights.© David M. Benett
Jessie J opted for total Barbiecore inpink separates, and Anne-Marie wore a relaxed shite dress with the coolest Gucci tights.
Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more