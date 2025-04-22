Pippa Middleton shows off flawless sun tan in plunging gown you don't want to miss

When it comes to the Middleton sisters, Pippa and her royal kin, the Princess of Wales have always had an impeccable sense of style.

As the pair sky-rocketed into the spotlight in the early noughties, it couldn't go unnoticed just how chic the sister-duo were, from low-key outings in Chelsea to dazzling evening galas.

One look from Pippa that left us seriously speechless was a plunging baby peach gown worn by the socialite when she stepped out at the Royal Parks Charity Gala, at the Serpentine Lido in Hyde Park in 2008.

1/ 6 © Getty Images The strappy ensemble showed off Pippa's flawless sun tan and featured an elegant panel of beading under her bust. Accessorising her look, Pippa carried a silver clutch bag and added subtle matching silver jewellery including a bangle and elegant drop earrings.



2/ 6 © Getty Images As for her glam for the evening, Pippa wore her iconic brunette tresses in soft waves, her locks trimmed into of-the-era choppy layers.





3/ 6 © Getty Images Her makeup look for the evening was comprised of rosy blusher, dark eyeliner and fluttery lashes, complete with nude lipstick. Pippa was joined at the event with actress and director Trudie Styler.

4/ 6 © UK Press via Getty Images Pippa's picture-perfect red carpet wardrobe Pippa's sophisticated number wasn't the first time one of her throwback looks have left us impressed. One of her most daring red carpet looks to date was when she stepped out at the Berkeley Square End Of Summer Ball in the same year. This time the gown in question was of the halterneck variety, and also featured a low back and billowing skirt.

5/ 6 © Getty Images As for the design, Pippa's dress featured pastel-coloured panels separated by striking black detailing and flatteringly cinched at her waist. This time, Pippa wore her silky locks poker-straight and kept it consistent with her makeup look, once again opting for her winning combination of dark eyeliner, rosy blusher and nude lipstick. Completing her outfit, Pippa added a white clutch bag. In photos from the dazzling evening, Pippa was seen chatting with close friends Olivier Inge and Charlie Gilkes, the brother-in-law of tennis icon Maria Sharapova.

6/ 6 © Getty Images Another fashion moment that left us inspired was a seriously stylish sister moment with Kate when the brunette duo enjoyed a summer outing at Ham Polo Club in 2006. For the occasion, Pippa chose a chic strappy aquamarine sundress which she paired with cream wedges. Meanwhile, Kate contrasted her lookalike family member, opting for a fiery red halterneck dress adorned with white polka dots. Like Pippa, Kate chose a pair of red cork wedges adorned with a dramatic flower in the same letterbox hue.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast