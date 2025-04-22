Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton shows off flawless sun tan in plunging gown you don't want to miss
Pippa Middleton shows off flawless sun tan in plunging gown you don't want to miss
Pippa Middleton wearing blue lace dress © UK Press via Getty Images

Pippa Middleton shows off flawless sun tan in plunging gown you don't want to miss

The future Queen's sister never fails when it comes to fashion!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
When it comes to the Middleton sisters, Pippa and her royal kin, the Princess of Wales have always had an impeccable sense of style.

As the pair sky-rocketed into the spotlight in the early noughties, it couldn't go unnoticed just how chic the sister-duo were, from low-key outings in Chelsea to dazzling evening galas.

One look from Pippa that left us seriously speechless was a plunging baby peach gown worn by the socialite when she stepped out at the Royal Parks Charity Gala, at the Serpentine Lido in Hyde Park in 2008.

Pippa Middleton wearing a peach evening gown© Getty Images

The strappy ensemble showed off Pippa's flawless sun tan and featured an elegant panel of beading under her bust.

Accessorising her look, Pippa carried a silver clutch bag and added subtle matching silver jewellery including a bangle and elegant drop earrings. 


Pippa Middleton wearing a peach evening gown© Getty Images

As for her glam for the evening, Pippa wore her iconic brunette tresses in soft waves, her locks trimmed into of-the-era choppy layers.


Media Image© Getty Images

Her makeup look for the evening was comprised of rosy blusher, dark eyeliner and fluttery lashes, complete with nude lipstick.

Pippa was joined at the event with actress and director Trudie Styler.

Pippa Middleton wearing a halterneck silk gown© UK Press via Getty Images

Pippa's picture-perfect red carpet wardrobe

Pippa's sophisticated number wasn't the first time one of her throwback looks have left us impressed.

One of her most daring red carpet looks to date was when she stepped out at the Berkeley Square End Of Summer Ball in the same year. 

This time the gown in question was of the halterneck variety, and also featured a low back and billowing skirt.

Media Image© Getty Images

As for the design, Pippa's dress featured pastel-coloured panels separated by striking black detailing and flatteringly cinched at her waist.

This time, Pippa wore her silky locks poker-straight and kept it consistent with her makeup look, once again opting for her winning combination of dark eyeliner, rosy blusher and nude lipstick.

Completing her outfit, Pippa added a white clutch bag. In photos from the dazzling evening, Pippa was seen chatting with close friends Olivier Inge and Charlie Gilkes, the brother-in-law of tennis icon Maria Sharapova.

A photo of Kate Middleton sitting with her sister Pippa Middleton in the sun© Getty Images

Another fashion moment that left us inspired was a seriously stylish sister moment with Kate when the brunette duo enjoyed a summer outing at Ham Polo Club in 2006. 

For the occasion, Pippa chose a chic strappy aquamarine sundress which she paired with cream wedges.

Meanwhile, Kate contrasted her lookalike family member, opting for a fiery red halterneck dress adorned with white polka dots. 

Like Pippa, Kate chose a pair of red cork wedges adorned with a dramatic flower in the same letterbox hue.

