Princess Kate's plunging red sundress serving serious summer fashion inspiration 

The Princess of Wales never fails to look immaculate at any royal outing she attends.

Whilst the future Queen is the epitome of what it means to be royally stylish, before she married her husband, Prince William, she was the ultimate noughties fashionista and served up some serious fashion inspiration.

© Getty Images Kate has always been incredibly stylish

One fabulous look that cannot be forgotten is when she stepped out with her beautiful lookalike sister Pippa Middleton at Ham Polo Club in 2006.

Kate and her sister were watching Prince William compete in the Chakravarty Cup charity polo match and brought their style game to the sidelines.

© Getty Images One of the most fabulous things about the vibrant red number was Kate's statement shoes!

The dress in question donned by the Princess was a stunning halterneck ensemble that featured a plunging neckline. The summer dress was a brilliant hue of letterbox red and adorned with tiny white polka dots.

With its midi length and ruching at the waist, the dress was the perfect piece to accentuate Kate's svelte figure.

© Getty Images Kate attended the event with her sister Pippa Middleton

As for her accessories, the royal didn't disappoint throwing on a pair of ultra-glam sunglasses with a striking monochrome design on the side.

Adding a sophisticated touch, Kate slipped on two low-key silver bangles and a matching pendant necklace. She also wore a slim silver wristwatch.

© Getty Images Pippa also looked incredibly chic wearing an aquamarine sundress

One of the most fabulous things about this look is the statement shoes. Kate opted for a pair of chunky red wedges adorned with large red flowers - one on each shoe.

As for her glam, the look was quintessential 90s chic, her feathery layered brunette locks so of the era framing her face and immaculately blow-dried.

Meanwhile, she kept her makeup au natural, choosing light coverage on her face with pink lips and flushed cheeks.

It wasn't just Kate who looked phenomenal on that day, Pippa too brought her Middleton sister glamour to the polo club.

Contrasting her sister's fiery colour palette, Pippa chose a chic strappy aquamarine sundress which she paired with cream wedges.