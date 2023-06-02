Pippa Middleton's scene-stealing moment in glamorous gown at royal wedding in Jordan

The Princess of Wales's sister was spotted in the crowd at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding reception in Jordan

Being the Princess of Wales's sister affords you many things in life – and it turns out one of them is an invite to one of the hottest royal weddings of the decade.

Pippa Middleton was spotted in the crowd at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding reception in Jordan on Thursday, accompanied by her mother Carole Middleton, and her husband James Matthews. Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed the gorgeous brunette mingling with guests as she watched the groom's parents Queen Rania and King Abdullah II take to the stage to greet everyone.

WATCH: Pippa and Carole Middleton make surprise appearance at royal wedding

The mother-of-three appeared to be wearing a floral design, identified by @middletonmaven on Twitter as a Temperley London creation.

The 'Lucille' gown, from a past-season collection, makes for the perfect wedding guest dress.

© The National News Carole and Pippa matched in blue dresses

Boasting intricate stitchwork laid over tulle and georgette panelling, the dress is embroidered with roses, camellias and blossoms.

SEE: Pippa Middleton is a total beach goddess in red string bikini

Costing a cool £1,600, the designer number has spawned many a lookalike on the high street. We're obsessed with these similar Needle & Thread styles.

© Temperley London

They are also royal-approved since Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice are big fans of the brand. The eldest York daughter even wore a similar style to the Jordan royal wedding herself.

HELLO's Lifestyle and Commerce Director Leanne Bayley says: “Choosing a dress for a wedding is no mean feat, but Pippa Middleton nailed it in this floral floor-length gown. I personally think a floral print works perfectly for a wedding guest look, and it's timeless, too!

© The National News Carole, Pippa and her husband James Matthews were spotted by eagle-eyed viewers on the wedding livestream

“Pippa could wear this year after year. My favourite bit about this dress has to be the deep V-back and the whimsical tulle cape sleeves. It's a 10 out of 10 from me. If you're looking for a floral dress for the event in your diary, you might like this edit I created.”

Pippa flew under the radar at the wedding, but the same definitely can't be said for her sibling Kate. The Princess of Wales stole the show in not one, but two gorgeous gowns.

© RHC JO Princess Kate stole the show at the Jordan royal wedding

She first donned a blush pink Elie Saab gown with lace details. Adding a neutral clutch bag to her look for the royal occasion, Kate styled her hair in bouncy Hollywood curls and sported her usual natural makeup.

Princess Kate later attended the wedding banquet in a shimmering pink gown by Jenny Packham.

© Royal Hashemite Court Kate's evening gown is the ultimate special occasion dress

RELATED: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' ultra-private family life with their three children

Kate, accompanied by her husband Prince William, chose the dazzling Lover's Knot tiara to accessorise her look, adding more beautiful jewels with the late Queen's sparkling Greville Chandelier earrings.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.