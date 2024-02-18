Pippa Middleton is a sunkissed beach babe in vibrant string bikini

The Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton has jet set to the lavish Caribbean island of St. Barts with her husband James Matthews, and their three children Arthur, five, Grace, two, and one-year-old Rose for half term.

If Pippa, 40, proved anything this week, it's that she's looking stronger than ever as she graced the pristine white sand beaches at Eden Rock resort in a series of colourful ViX bikinis.

Stars including Elton John, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have stayed at the resort, which is owned by Pippa's mother and father-in-law, David and Jane Matthews, who moved to St. Barts in September 1995 after purchasing Eden Rock from local adventurer Rémy de Haenen.

© MEGA Pippa Middleton looked divine in an electric green ViX bikini in St Barts this week

Days after Pippa was spotted looking sublime in a pearly white ViX bikini, the mother-of-three was a sun-kissed beach babe in the designer swimwear brand's 'Bia' swimwear as she played with her daughters on the sand during their holiday.

Paula Hermanny, founder of VIX swimwear, said of her luxe label: "My designs are inspired by the Brazilian culture and making women feel empowered and self-confident.

"I want every woman who wears ViX to feel that confidence - it's not about looks, it's about how you feel inside and out."

© MEGA The mother-of-three showed off her athetlic frame as she sunbathed at Eden Rock resort

Later in the week, Princess Kate's sister showed off her athletic frame once again as she dived off a jetty into the crystal clear waters at Eden Rock - one of the region's most exclusive hotels.

The brunette beauty was wearing the 'Stella Maris Ring Triangle Bikini' set from Heidi Klein - another favourite designer in her enviable swimwear wardrobe.

Pippa's undeniably athletic silhouette may well be down to genetics - her sister is the Princess of Wales, after all - though it's no secret both the Middleton sisters have a penchant for health and fitness.

© Bauer-Griffin Pippa is a keen runner

Former marathon runner Pippa is notoriously sporty, having skied in the world's longest downhill race, and celebrating her 32nd birthday by competing in the annual Otillo Swimrun World Championships in Sweden.

Pippa recently opened up to fitness brand HOKA in 2021 about how her fitness priorities have changed since welcoming children, however.

© Getty Images Pippa Middleton found worldwide fame after Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011

"Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before,” she said. “My running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!”.