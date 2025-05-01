Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Florence Pugh debuts wild new look in thigh-split dress – with incredible backless detail
Florence Pugh is seen at 'Good Morning America' on April 30, 2025 in New York City.© Getty

The Thunderbolts* actress stunned in a gothic look

3 minutes ago
Florence Pugh has been serving looks since the beginning of the Thunderbolts* press tour, fluctuating from princess-like flowing dresses, like the ethereal mint green McQueen gown, to bondage-inspired pieces like The Attico’s short dress that she shared enthusiastically on her Instagram profile. And both were worn at the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel’s next blockbuster.

On Wednesday, the star of Little Women strode out in New York looking stunning in a jaw-dropping long leather dress. The event was a special screening organised in New York for the imminent release of Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, on 2 May. 

The outfit was only one of four captivating looks that the actress sported on the same day to attend various events connected to the press tour.

Florence Pugh wearing thigh-split leather dress© Getty
Florence Pugh looked unreal in a leather dress during a recent appearance in New York City

We always love her style choices but when the actress stepped out in the Big Apple in a long leather dress, with a halterneck, a vertiginous slit showing off her legs and an open back with two buckle-like straps, it was clear that she was channelling her character, badass Russian assassin Yelena Belova. 

The actress elevated the statement dress with a pair of higher-than-the-sky Christian Louboutin stilettos (what else?), and understated silver jewellery. 

Florence Pugh is seen in Manhattan on April 30, 2025 in New York City© Getty
The chic dress boasted an incredible backless design

To balance the boldness, her glam look was soft, with a subtle grey smoky eye and natural lips, while her hair was styled in elegant waves. After shaving her blonde locks off for the role of Almut in We Live in Time, Florence has been sporting some fabulous pixie and short haircuts that enhance her charming features but also make her look more mature and confident.

Florence's recent appearances

Leather might not be the obvious choice for warmer weather, but the performer has been known to love an edgy style lately, and we understand why, as she looks ravishing in every single look she has been seen in, on and off the red carpet. 

Florence Pugh wearing skintight leather dress in Los Angeles© Getty
Florence has worn several statement leather pieces on her press tour

To appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a few days ago in Los Angeles, Florence wore a leather midi-dress with padded shoulders and a sculptural flair from French fashion brand Marine Serre’s FW25 collection, which she accessorised with some sleek, brown-tinted sunglasses, pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps, a leather bag and simple silver accessories.

Earlier in the tour, the star wore a leather ensemble by Francesco Murano at the UK photocall for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* at The Corinthia Hotel in London. 

Florence Pugh attends the UK photocall for Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts*' at The Corinthia Hotel © Getty
The We Live In Time star also wowed in a two-piece look

The look featured a corset-inspired leather bralette and a high-waisted pencil skirt with a thigh-high slit. The look was pulled together by the always-present classic black pumps and Florence’s preferred silver jewellery.

Is Pugh officially in her gothic era, just as we are about to enter summer? We can​’t wait to see the bold and sexy looks the British star has in store for us as the temperatures rise. 

Words by: Alessia Armenise

