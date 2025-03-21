How Victoria Beckham's £70 million brand spiced up the fashion industry 

There was a time when the style set scorned the idea of a Spice Girl becoming a serious designer, but 'Posh' Victoria Beckham has never been one to follow the script.

For more than a decade, the wife of David Beckham has transformed her eponymous label from a celebrity-backed passion project into a powerhouse in the luxury fashion industry - though not without its fair share of challenges along the way.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham launched her eponymous fashion brand in 2008

Today, Victoria Beckham is a name whispered with reverence in the front rows of Paris Fashion Week, proving that persistence, reinvention, and an impeccable eye for design can rewrite even the most sceptical narratives.

As of March 2025, VB's net worth is estimated to be around £70 million, largely thanks to her eponymous fashion label. Her designs have graced the steps of the Met Gala, been worn by some of Hollywood's most influential actresses, and in 2017, won her an OBE for contributions to the fashion industry as presented by Prince William.

HELLO! revisits the pop princess-turned-fashion mogul's enduring journey from Wannabe fashion designer to Paris Fashion Week mainstay…

Victoria Beckham's 2008 debut

© Getty David and Victoria Beckham were guests of the MET Gala in 2008, 16 years before her label was worn on the red carpet for the first time

The year is 2008, seven years after the Spice Girls disbanded, and Victoria Beckham rebrands as a fashion designer with her first collection debuting at New York Fashion Week.

The highly-anticipated collection featured a tightly curated selection of ten expertly tailored dresses, exuding sophistication and clean lines. Despite initial doubts from industry insiders, the collection was met with widespread praise.

© Getty Victoria's brand focuses on expert tailoring, feminine pieces and 'provocative but polished' fits

The designs spoke for themselves, and before long, A-listers like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Winslet were stepping out in Victoria's sleek, form-fitting creations.

Building a Beckham empire

By 2011, Victoria's transition from WAG to fashion designer had been more successful than initially predicted. The mother-of-four wasted no time in growing her brand, expanding her line to include 'Victoria by Victoria Beckham', a ready-to-wear collection at more affordable prices.

The brand's online presence grew, with the launch of an e-commerce platform in 2013, and by 2019, Victoria Beckham Beauty had made its debut; a natural extension of Victoria's vision to build her fashion and beauty empire.

© Estrop Victoria Beckham on the runway at the end of her SS24 PFW show

Structured dresses? Check. Impeccably tailored suits? Always. Ms Beckham had a knack for blending British elegance with an ultra-cool, modern aesthetic, and the industry couldn’t help but take notice. Fashion critics sang her praises, and soon enough, her brand had secured a fixture at London Fashion Week - officially sealing her status as a designer to watch.

A wave of financial struggles

Behind the glossy runway shows and celebrity endorsements, challenges brewed. Despite strong brand recognition, Victoria's luxury label struggled to turn a profit. Losses mounted year after year - £12.5 million in 2018, ballooning to £16.6 million in 2019. The pandemic only exacerbated these financial woes, with supply chain issues and declining luxury spending cementing the brand’s struggles.

The reinvention of Victoria Beckham Determined to shift the narrative, Beckham and her team embarked on a strategic restructuring. In 2018, fashion industry veteran Ralph Toledano was brought on board as chairman, tasked with steering the brand toward profitability.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria marked 10 years of her Dover Street store in London in 2025

Pricing strategies were refined, operations streamlined, and a renewed focus on bestselling categories - like eyewear and beauty - helped recalibrate the brand’s financial trajectory.

After a tough 2022, Victoria, her husband, the former England footballer David, and NEO injected £6.9m to keep the business going, per The Guardian. Sales surged by 52% to £89.1 million in 2023, cementing the brand’s newfound financial stability and industry prestige.

Today, it's clear to see Victoria Beckham is no longer defined by her pop star past. The business powerhouse has crafted a legacy as a designer who not only understands style, but has also proven her staying power in an industry that often resists celebrity-driven brands.

© Getty Phoebe Dynevor was the first person to wear Victoria Beckham to the Met Gala

Her collections continue to grace the runways of Paris, worn by the likes of Angelia Jolie, Salma Hayek, and her close friend Eva Longoria. The aesthetic remains sharp, think clean lines, impeccable tailoring, and an effortless mix of feminine and androgynous elements, epitomising a modern woman’s wardrobe.

In an era where countless celebrity brands come and go, Victoria's label is a rare triumph. And if her recent shoulder-brushing with royalty is anything to go by, her legacy in the fashion world is set to be everlasting.

Victoria was most recently amongst a flurry of stars invited to Buckingham Palace to mark the 15th anniversary of Women of the World (WOW) hosted by Her Majesty Queen Camilla.

© Getty Images The Beckhams share a close relationship with royalty

Earlier this year, she and David attended a State Banquet, which honoured the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani during their state visit to the UK.

© Getty Images David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend a dinner in celebration of Slow Food at King Charles III's Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove Gardens

One month later, the Beckhams were invited to Highgrove House, King Charles' beloved private residence in The Cotswolds, for an intimate black-tie dinner celebrating sustainability.