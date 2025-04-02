4 Best dressed stars in April 2025

Spring has sprung which means the celebrity style set are out in full force, lapping up the warmer weather in an array of fabulous fits.

Followers of star style will have much to look forward to when it comes to April looks. With the month starting off strong with the Olivier Awards, the best dressed of the pack will take to the red carpet in all their finery.

With the likes of Viola Davis and Sydney Sweeney leading the pack at star-studded film events, we can't wait to see what the month ahead brings.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion photos from the celebrity style set in the month of April…

1/ 4 © Getty Viola Davis The Woman King star Viola Davis attended the photocall for G20 at Trafalgar Square. She looked incredible in a high-shine black halterneck top and pants pairing styled with heeled boots.



2/ 4 © Getty Sydney Sweeney Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney looked stunning in a corseted oyster-hued dress with tumbling curls as she attended the Lionsgate presentation during CinemaCon for The Housemaid.



3/ 4 © Getty Sienna Miller Actress Sienna Miller nailed daytime chic when she attended Savannah Miller's Bridal Ballerina breakfast at the Four Seasons Tower Bridge in London. She paired a denim maxi jacket with jeans and a printed blouse with tan suede accessories for a boho vibe.

