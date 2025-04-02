Maggie Gyllenhaal's accessory made from braided hair belongs in a horror movie

Maggie Gyllenhaal added an unusual twist to her appearance at 2025 CinemaCon to promote her upcoming horror film, The Bride, on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old – who serves as producer and director – looked sharp in a dark-colored suit and white shirt, but it was her accessory that took center stage.

Maggie added a tie that appeared to be made of dark braided hair in a similar hue to her own, which was styled in soft waves.

© Variety via Getty Images Maggie wore a tie made out of braided hair

The quirky tie hung loosely around her neck and fell to below her waist with an ombre effect going from very dark brown to a lighter shade of brown.

Maggie let the braided tie be the focus of her look, keeping her other accessories to a minimum and opting for glossy dark red lips and a natural flush to her cheeks.

The actress stepped out for the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, to share a first look at her sophomore directorial effort.

Maggie has put a punk rock spin on the 1935 Oscar-nominated movie The Bride of Frankenstein, based on Mary Shelley's book.

© WireImage Maggie's braided hair tie went from dark to light brown

The Bride

The official synopsis reads: "A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aid of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself.

"The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement."

© Variety via Getty Images Maggie was joined by Jessie Buckley, who plays The Bride

Maggie was inspired to make the film after she encountered a man at a party with a tattoo of the bride of Frankenstein on his arm.

"It hooked me, and I went home and watched the movie," she said at the event. "The bride is in the movie for about three minutes, and she doesn't speak which could not be more different than our bride."

Maggie admitted that their bride doesn't fit into a box and is also interested in monsters. "All of us have a little aspect of something monstrous in us, which is why we love monster movies, probably," she explained.

"You can run from it your entire life, or you can shake hands with it," Maggie added.

Speaking about shooting the film for IMAX, Maggie said: "This is a cinematic movie. Frankenstein is a lover of movies in our movie.

"His closest relationship before The Bride is with a movie star. I wanted to make this punk monstrous love story in a classic cinematic way that really respected these characters."

© Getty Images Maggie put a punk rock spin on The Bride of Frankenstein

Family affair

The Bride stars Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley as Frankenstein's monster and the Bride of Frankenstein, respectively.

It also stars Penelope Cruz, Annette Bening, John Magaro, Julianne Hough, Maggie's younger brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, and her husband Peter Sarsgaard.

© Getty Images The Bride stars Maggie's husband, Peter Sarsgaard (L) and brother Jake Gyllenhaal (R)

The first-look footage, which hasn't been made available to the public, opens with Jessie's character falling down a flight of stairs and breaking her bones before waking up on an operating table, according to Variety.

"It wasn't any accident," a voice in the trailer says. "They did it on purpose." She gets patched up but only to function as a companion for Frankenstein's monster.

Flashes of their relationship reveal plenty of violence and debauchery before a tagline across the screen read: "Here Comes the Mother [Expletive] Bride."