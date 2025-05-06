Nicole Kidman stuns fans as she debuts dramatic new look at the Met Gala

Nicole Kidman stunned onlookers at the 2025 Met Gala as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Tuesday night with a dramatic new look that had fans doing a double take.

The 57-year-old actress, known for her signature strawberry blonde waves and timeless style, revealed a striking hair transformation that set social media buzzing.

Ditching her usual flowing locks, Nicole debuted a sleek, slicked-back blonde style with a dark brunette undercut, a bold, edgy update that instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening.

Met Gala - Highlights 2025

It marked a new style era for the Moulin Rouge! star, who stepped confidently onto the Met steps in a custom black Balenciaga gown, cinched at the waist with sculptural belts. In line with this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the look was architectural, elegant and full of attitude.

And while her dramatic dress drew admiration, it was the hair that stopped people in their tracks.

© Variety via Getty Images Nicole Kidman showcases dramatic hair transformation

Wearing her newly cropped hair pulled back tightly, Nicole added a hint of red to her lips, black evening gloves, and silver and diamond leaf-shaped jewellery by designer Cindy Chao. Her signature poise was on full display as she posed for the cameras, effortlessly proving that reinvention has no age limit.

Nicole hasn’t spoken publicly about the reason for the dramatic cut, but her confidence spoke volumes.

© WireImage Nicole has chopped off all her hair!

Her appearance marked a sharp contrast from just 48 hours earlier, when she was spotted enjoying a night out at a Charli XCX concert in Brooklyn.

At the Barclays Center gig, Nicole looked relaxed and rock-inspired, wearing an all-black outfit with a lacy singlet and loose boyfriend jeans. Her hair at the time was long and pulled back into a ponytail, and she accessorised with dark sunglasses and a casual grin.

‘Great night NYC,’ she wrote on Instagram Stories after the show, alongside a green apple emoji and a tag for Charli XCX. In the snap, she struck a hands-on-hips pose that radiated cool mum energy, stylish and effortlessly in her element.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Nicole turns heads with new look

But Tuesday night’s transformation at the Met was something else entirely. It wasn’t just a new haircut. It felt like a reintroduction.

Dramatic makeovers

And it’s not the first time Nicole has changed up her look this year.

© Disney Nicole's dramatic look for Nine Perfect Strangers

Earlier in 2025, fans were taken aback when promotional photos were released for the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers, in which Nicole reprises her role as mysterious wellness guru Masha. The photos showed Nicole looking almost unrecognisable with an icy blonde bob, a wig, in this case, as she fully immersed herself in her enigmatic character.

Away from the spotlight, Nicole is mum to four children. She shares two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, with her husband, country music star Keith Urban, and two older children, Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.