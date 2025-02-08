Nicole Kidman stuns in figure-flattering power suit at Critics Choice Awards

Nicole Kidman showed up to the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California in the sharpest of outfits.

Nicole hit the carpet in a figure-flattering Yves Saint Laurent beige suit, complete with a pinstriped blue and white button down, high-waisted wide-legged pants, a tie and an Omega timepiece.

She shared a snap of her look on social media just before stepping out onto the carpet with a closer look at her light glam and her hair, which had been styled into loose waves for the night.

Fans quickly inundated the comments section with heart and flame emojis, including one from her Babygirl director Halina Reijn, who simply dropped a heart-eyed emoji.

The actress, 57, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her turn in Lioness, and will coincidentally be joining her co-star Zoe Saldaña, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the film category for Emilia Pérez.

Nicole's nod is the sole honor for Lioness. She is competing in the category alongside Moeka Hoshi for Shōgun, Allison Janney for The Diplomat, Skye P. Marshall for Matlock, Anna Sawai (who is also in the Best Actress category for Shōgun) for Pachinko and Fiona Shaw for Bad Sisters.

The actress shared a snap on social media that had fans wowed

The actress was also predicted to earn a Best Actress nod in the film category for Babygirl, but lost out to Cythia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Angelina Jolie, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Mikey Madison and Demi Moore.

Her Babygirl co-star Antonio Banderas recently spoke with HELLO! about how she was able to foster a "safe" environment on set in collaboration with Halina, given the movie's erotic nature.

Nicole wore a stunning YSL power suit for the 30th Critics Choice Awards

"She's capable to abandon herself and to literally get naked in front of the camera and to show herself as she is now, without fear. And for me, it was extraordinary. But sometimes I think very seriously about that and I come to tears," he said in praise for her ability to be vulnerable for the role.

He acknowledged the challenges of making such an explicit, raw movie. "It's very difficult now, when you're doing a movie in which in the narrative there is sex, and so you have to trust who you are working with," he said.

She is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

"Everything is raw when you do something like that because it's not natural to be naked in front of a lot of people, and it's an environment that is a little bit tense."

"So it depends on us actors also, just to make us much more comfortable. Make the other person work without fear. And she was beautiful with that, and because sometimes you can just cross her frontier."

The star missed out on earning a nod for "Babygirl"

"So we perfectly knew that the frontiers were very wide that she gave me permission, and then I gave it to her. So when you are in an environment like that, you feel safe. And it was about that, about feeling safe, about knowing that what we're doing is for one specific purpose. It's to tell a story that we thought was worth being told."