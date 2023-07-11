Who is Tom Cruise dating? His love life explored as Mission Impossible co-star addresses romance rumors

The Mission Impossible actor has been married three times, and has recently sparked romance rumors with Hayley Atwell and Shakira

Though Tom Cruise has certainly had his share of high-profile and intensely publicized romantic relationships, since his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes, it has been over a decade since the star's love life has garnered attention in a significant way.

The Mission Impossible actor has not been publicly romantically linked to anyone – a fellow celebrity, normie, or otherwise – in a major way since his divorce 15 years ago. Though that seemed to be possibly changing after he was rumored to be dating Shakira, and his co-star Hayley Atwell, both rumors have since been shut down.

During an interview with The Independent earlier this month, the latter maintained she sees her Mission Impossible co-star as an "uncle" figure, as she questioned: "Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?"

WATCH: Tom Cruise says seventh Mission: Impossible film is franchise's 'biggest moment'

While we now know that neither Shakira nor Hayley are recent romances of Tom's, who has he been romantically linked to?

© Getty Tom and Rebecca at a screening for "Risky Business" in 1983

Tom Cruise & Rebecca De Mornay

Tom and Rebecca met while filming the former's now-classic breakthrough film, Risky Business. The film premiered in 1983, and the former couple were together for a little over two years before their 1985 break up.

© Getty Tom and Cher backstage after a performance of hers in 2002

Tom Cruise and Cher

Talk about two icons getting together! Though their romance was brief, in 2013 the 'Believe' hitmaker revealed to James Corden that her 1985 fling with Tom landed him in her list of "top five lovers" ever.

© Getty Tom and Mimi at the 1989 Oscars

Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers

Mimi is Tom's first wife. The two met at a dinner party in 1985, and tied the knot with a private wedding in upstate New York on May 9, 1986, when Mimi was 31 and Tom was 24.

They divorced three years later in 1990, though days before news of their split broke, Tom told Rolling Stone: "Since I've been with her, it's opened me up a lot," adding: "I think it's helped me be a better actor. We live a lot of life together. We share everything. That's the best thing about life."

© Getty Tom and Nicole at the 2000 Oscars

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

Tom and Nicole met while working on Days of Thunder, which premiered in 1990, the year they tied the knot. They have also worked together on Far and Away, in 1992, and Eyes Wide Shut, in 1999.

They adopted kids Isabella "Bella" Jane and Connor Anthony in 1992 and 1995, respectively, before ultimately splitting in 2001.

In 2002, Nicole told Vanity Fair she had fallen "madly, passionately in love," with her ex-husband, and recalled: "He basically swept me off my feet," adding: "And as happens when you fall in love, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life — I was like, 'Forget it. This is it.'"

© Getty Tom and Penélope at the "Captain Corelli's Mandolin" premiere in 2001

Tom Cruise and Penélope Cruz

Tom and Penélope developed a romance while working on 2001's Vanilla Sky, and they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Captain Corelli's Mandolin in August of that year. They split in 2004.

© Getty Since her divorce from Tom, Katie has had primary custody of their daughter Suri

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Tom and Katie first started dating in 2005 – Katie was 27 and Tom 43 – the same year the actress called off her engagement from Sweet Magnolias actor Chris Klein. Seven weeks after they first met, they were engaged.

The two tied the knot in November of the same year with a Scientologist ceremony at Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy. They had welcomed their first and only daughter, Suri, earlier that year, on the anniversary of their first date, April 18, 2006.

They announced their divorce in June of 2012, which is widely thought to have been a shock to Tom, reportedly after Katie, with the help of her lawyer dad, privately orchestrated a plan to leave him.

© Getty Tom also recently sparked romance rumors with Shakira after they were spotted at an F1 race in Miami, but nothing came of it

Who else has Tom Cruise dated?

Beyond the aforementioned celebrities, Tom has kept a tight lock on any news about his love life, and little, if anything, is known about who he has dated since his divorce from Katie, or if he is currently dating anyone.

He has also had brief flings with stars such as Melissa Gilbert in 1980, who has said they only "made out," Heather Locklear, who previously shared the two went on a single date early in their careers, and he dated fellow Scientology member Nazanin Boniadi for a few months between 2004 and 2005.