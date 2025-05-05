Nicole Kidman could be one of her daughters in edgy photo from NYC night out

There's no question about it: Nicole Kidman is brat!

Over the weekend, the Nine Perfect Strangers actress was spotted attending one of Charli xcx's highly-anticipated arena shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The show, the last of four arena shows the "Girl, so confusing" singer performed in New York, marked the end of her iconic US BRAT tour. Other shows this weekend were also attended by Jenna Ortega, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, Sofia Coppola's daughter Romy Mars, ROSÉ, Emma Roberts, Doechii, and Clairo, among others.

© Instagram Nicole's outfit was brat

After the epic night out, Nicole took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her walking around the venue.

She looked hip as ever, wearing a lace black bodysuit with black baggy jeans and sunglasses, plus she had her blonde hair styled into a ponytail. "Great Night NYC," she wrote with an apple emoji, a nod to the hit song from Charli's BRAT album.

Pictures and videos of Nicole enjoying her night out later circulated on social media; one shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) sees her smiling as she danced to "Apple," and another shared on TikTok sees her vibing along to "Vroom Vroom" in what appears to be a VIP area.

© Getty Images The actress with her husband

"We come to this place for magic," one fan commented on TikTok, referring to Nicole's uber-popular AMC commercial, as another pointed out: "No because Nicole said she misses raves. She's so brat at heart," calling back to a recent comment she made while discussing the rave scene in her movie Babygirl.

Others followed suit with: "I would sacrifice everything to party with Nicole," and: "The coolest girl in the world," as well as: "Babygirl in her element."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M Her daughter Sunday is a budding model

When she's not traveling or on location filming — she released at least six different projects in the last year alone, including The Perfect Couple, Babygirl, Lioness, A Family Affair, and Expats, among others — Nicole and her husband Keith Urban, who she married in 2006, are based in Nashville, Tennessee.

The couple are parents to two daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, a budding model, and Faith Margaret, 14.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty With her daughter Faith in December 2024

Keith just wrapped up filming for a new music competition show from CBS, which saw him perform in various venues across Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee, with emerging talent serving as his opening act, and next up has his High and Alive tour, which spans 30 shows from May to October.

Nicole is also a mom to Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, who she adopted while married to Tom Cruise, who she divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.