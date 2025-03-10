Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman transforms herself for latest outing — see before-and-after photos
Subscribe
Nicole Kidman transforms herself for latest outing — see before-and-after photos
Nicole Kidman during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

Nicole Kidman transforms herself for latest outing — see before-and-after photos

The Babygirl actress attended the Holland premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to style transformations.

The Babygirl actress is never afraid to switch up her style, especially when it comes to dressing up for press tours for her different television and movie premieres.

Now, as she gears up to premiere Holland, which is about her seventh project in the past 12 months, she has again highlighted how expertly she can transform her look.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Nicole Kidman talks to HELLO! about exciting times

This week, Nicole is at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, to promote Holland, a forthcoming thriller drama also starring Gael García Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jude Hill.

As Nicole announced her arrival to Austin, she shared a photo to her Instagram Stories sporting a full beige suit and tie, not unlike the chic, androgynous Saint Laurent look she wore for the recent Critics Choice Awards.

But then, for the Holland premiere itself, she wore a completely different ensemble: an uber-feminine archival Fendi ankle-length dress from its Spring Summer 2008 ready-to-wear collection.

Photo shared by Nicole Kidman's stylist Jason Bolden of her wearing a beige Saint Lauren Suit before the premiere of Holland at SXSW© Instagram
Nicole repeated her Saint Laurent look from the Critics Choice

The black and white dress featured an A-line silhouette layered over a silk skirt, and Nicole's stylist Jason Bolden styled it with black pumps.

The plot of Holland reads: "A woman's picture-perfect life in quaint Holland, Michigan crumbles, when she and a friend uncover a twisted secret in their midst." The series will be available on Prime Video March 27.

Nicole Kidman attends the "Holland" premiere during the SXSW 2025 Conference and Festivals at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas on March 9, 2025© Getty
She pulled archival Fendi for the Holland premiere

Scroll below for some more of Nicole's latest looks.

1/5

Nicole Kidman at the TIME 2025 Women of the Year Gala held at The West Hollywood EDITION on February 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

More feminine looks

Nicole at the TIME 2025 Women of the Year Gala.

2/5

Nicole Kidman attends the TIME Women Of The Year Leadership Forum at The West Hollywood EDITION on February 25, 2025 in West Hollywood, California© Getty

Color blocking

At the TIME Women Of The Year Leadership Forum.

3/5

Nicole Kidman attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California© Getty Images

Suited up

Attending the Critics Choice Awards in February.

4/5

Timeless pearls© Getty Images for National Board

Timeless pearls

In an epic backless moment attending the National Board Of Review Awards Gala 2025 in New York City.

5/5

Nicole Kidman attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© FilmMagic

Dazzling

Wearing Balenciaga at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More