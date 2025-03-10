Nicole Kidman transforms herself for latest outing — see before-and-after photos

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to style transformations.

The Babygirl actress is never afraid to switch up her style, especially when it comes to dressing up for press tours for her different television and movie premieres.

Now, as she gears up to premiere Holland, which is about her seventh project in the past 12 months, she has again highlighted how expertly she can transform her look.

This week, Nicole is at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, to promote Holland, a forthcoming thriller drama also starring Gael García Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jude Hill.

As Nicole announced her arrival to Austin, she shared a photo to her Instagram Stories sporting a full beige suit and tie, not unlike the chic, androgynous Saint Laurent look she wore for the recent Critics Choice Awards.

But then, for the Holland premiere itself, she wore a completely different ensemble: an uber-feminine archival Fendi ankle-length dress from its Spring Summer 2008 ready-to-wear collection.

Nicole repeated her Saint Laurent look from the Critics Choice

The black and white dress featured an A-line silhouette layered over a silk skirt, and Nicole's stylist Jason Bolden styled it with black pumps.

The plot of Holland reads: "A woman's picture-perfect life in quaint Holland, Michigan crumbles, when she and a friend uncover a twisted secret in their midst." The series will be available on Prime Video March 27.

She pulled archival Fendi for the Holland premiere

Scroll below for some more of Nicole's latest looks.

