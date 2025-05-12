Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sunkissed Michelle Keegan amazes in the boldest trousers and retro sunglasses
michelle keegan in black and white dress© Getty Images



The Fool Me Once actress is married to former TOWIE star, Mark Wright 

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Actress Michelle Keegan struck sartorial gold on Monday as she debuted a head-turning 70s-inspired outfit.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Brassic star uploaded a sunkissed snapshot of her selfie posing in the passenger seat of a car while perfecting a nonchalant pose with one hand placed beneath her chin.

Looking bronzed and beautiful, the mother-of-one rocked a pair of seriously bold trousers emblazoned with stripes in shades of lime-green, chocolate, lemon-yellow and navy.

For a cohesive look, the actress, 37, teamed her statement trousers with a simple vest in a chestnut hue, dainty gold necklaces and a pair of funky shades complete with tinted, yellow lenses.

michelle keegan taking selfie in retro outfit © Instagram
The Brassic star opted for a funky 70s-inspired look

As for hair and makeup, Michelle opted for a fresh-faced look and a swept-back hairdo with added volume to the crown.

When it comes to fashion, the actress is typically a stickler for simple designs that stand the test of time. In a previous interview with Women's Health, she shared: "I always wear and buy things that I know I'd wear again, whether it's next year or the year after. I don't really follow trends."

Michelle Keegan in a red dress next to Mark Wright in a tuxedo© Getty Images
Michelle always looks flawless

Musing on her key wardrobe staples, Michelle told the publication that her must-have pieces include a good pair of jeans, a tracksuit, a pair of gym leggings, "a nice winter coat" and a bomber jacket for the warmer months.

Michelle's major family change

The actress is currently wrapped up in a baby bubble following the arrival of her daughter, Palma. Mark and Michelle welcomed their first child together on 6 March, announcing her arrival into the world via a sweet social media post.

Mark and Michelle released the first photograph of their daughter Palma© Instagram / @michkeegan
Mark and Michelle welcomed their daughter Palma in March this year

Since welcoming their bundle of joy, Mark has shared a glimpse inside their parenting journey, as well as his unbridled joy about becoming a father.

During an appearance on Heart radio, the former TOWIE star said of fatherhood: "It's the biggest achievement of my life, it's all I think about."

Mark Wright holds his newborn daughter © Instagram
Heart radio presenter Mark described fatherhood as his "biggest achievement"

Heaping praise on his wife, Mark went on to say: "Obviously hats go off to my wife, she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world.

couple sharing kiss on red carpet © Shutterstock
The couple tied the knot back in 2015

"It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect than I already had and what women had to go through."

Recalling the moment he held baby Palma in his arms for the first time, he added: "That moment when I held her in my arms, it gets me emotional now thinking about it."

