Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma is so pretty in pink in new picture

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's daughter Palma may be shy of two months old, but she's worn some really lovely outfits since her arrival into the world.

The Ten Pound Poms star and her lookalike cousin Katie had a fabulous girls' day out earlier this week, where they enjoyed matcha lattes and had spa treatments, all with baby Palma in tow.

Katie shared a sweet snap of her new family member, and in it, the tot was wearing a sumptuous soft-looking babygrow and a gorgeous pink blanket to boot. So pretty.

Michelle and her daughter Palma, who looked so sweet in pink

Palma's wardrobe

During the Easter weekend last month, little Palma was seen cuddled up in various family photos, wearing a stunning floral embroidered sleepsuit by Jojo Maman Bebe. The £26 style features little embroidered rosebuds embossed into the fabric and is the ideal choice for newborn cosiness.

© @katiefearnehoughx Michelle Keegan's cousin Katie Fernehough with baby Palma

On Mother's Day, little Palma wore a lovely knitted jumper, with her name etched sweetly on the back. The handmade number was created by a small business called Name Knits, and the company's founder Brogan, told HELLO! the shock of seeing the bubba wearing it. "My mum sent me her post and asked if it was one of my cardigans," the designer explained. "I couldn’t believe she had actually posted it!"

Hollie Kane Wright, who is married to Mark's younger brother Josh, also shared a wonderful snap of Palma and her by cousin, who is also a similar age. The blonde mother-of-two wrote: "I’m so lucky to have two beautiful nieces born in March 2025. Palma Elizabeth Wright & Hali Pearl Wright are 3 weeks apart. So proud of you all, Sophie, George, Michelle & Mark! Exciting times ahead to see all our babies grow up together."

In the touching picture, Palma was wearing a gorgeous pink babygrow with angel wings stitched on the back. How cute!

Palma's arrival

Former Coronation Street star Michelle and Heart Radio host Mark confirmed the arrival of their daughter on 12 March, six days after she was born.

© Instagram / @michkeegan Mark and Michelle's first photograph of their daughter Palma

Alongside a beautiful black and white photo, the pair wrote: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white love heart emoji]. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."