Michelle Keegan is heatwave-ready in £55 ab-baring dress months after welcoming baby

Butter yellow is the colour of the season, but if you're new to the pastel colour, look no further than Michelle Keegan for inspiration.

The Brassic actress, 37, wasted no time getting back to work after giving birth to baby Palma in March 2025, returning to the TV set at the Sharp Project in Manchester and releasing her latest Very collection for summer.

Posing up a storm, Michelle showcased her favourite pieces from her latest collection for the warmer weather, but her strapless knit dress was the clear standout.

Very X Michelle Keegan Knitted Bandeau Embellished Side Dress © Very £55 at Very

Michelle offset her golden tan in the pretty pastel dress, which fitted to her bust and emphasised her waist with pearl-studded floral cut-outs, before skimming her figure to the floor.

© Very The collection features soft pastel colours

She teamed the £55 frock with a rattan bag and brown mule heels, styling her brunette hair in endless mermaid waves.

Soft spring colours featured heavily throughout the collection, including another yellow strapless crochet dress, a printed green and yellow trouser set, and a one-shouldered tassel top in aqua. Between the mini dresses and crochet sets, Michelle's latest Very drop will take you from the office to the sun-soaked pool.

© Very Michelle, who recently welcomed baby Palma, looked radiant as she modelled the new clothing

When collaborating for this collection, Michelle Keegan said: "I love the creative freedom that comes with designing a collection. Finding ways to incorporate key trends but holding on to a timeless aesthetic is something I always aim for. With this summer instalment, it was all about romantic dresses and flowing trousers, with playful texture or colour picks to brighten up your summer wardrobes."

Michelle's post-baby style

This is not the first time Michelle has shown off her post-baby style. The former Coronation Street star shared a sweet update alongside her Dachshund Phoebe, whom she described as the "love of my life", in a simple, black vest top and a stunning monochrome pencil skirt.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan posed in a knitted bodycon skirt

She previously confessed she doesn't follow trends, but tries to build up a timeless capsule wardrobe including jeans she can dress up or down, and a comfortable tracksuit.

"There's so much pressure on people to follow trends and wear clothes they don't feel particularly comfortable in just to either fit in or feel cool. Just wear clothes that make you feel confident!" she told Women's Health.

"I always wear and buy things that I know I'd wear again, whether it's next year or the year after. I don't really follow trends," Michelle explains.

Palma's adorable outfits

© Instagram The Brassic star's cousin Katie Fernehough cuddled up to baby Palma

Michelle is passing on her chic style to her baby girl. Hollie Kane Wright, who is married to Mark's younger brother Josh, shared a sweet photo of Palma and her baby cousin, writing: "I’m so lucky to have two beautiful nieces born in March 2025.

"Palma Elizabeth Wright & Hali Pearl Wright are 3 weeks apart. So proud of you all, Sophie, George, Michelle & Mark! Exciting times ahead to see all our babies grow up together."

Palma wore a pink babygrow with angel wings stitched on the back, similar to styles from royal fashion designer, Marie Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece.

Meanwhile, Michelle's cousin, Katie Fernehough, marked the Easter weekend by posing with little Palma, who wore a £26 floral embroidered sleepsuit by Jojo Maman Bebe.