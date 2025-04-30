Michelle Keegan dresses for the heatwave - in the most flattering pencil skirt, ever

Michelle Keegan shared a stunning snapshot of herself on Tuesday, basking in the sunshine and looking incredibly stylish to boot. The 37-year-old, who recently gave birth to her first child, Palma, looked stunning in the elite combo, which is perfect for the heatwave the UK is experiencing right now.

The former Coronation Street star wore a simple, black vest top and a stunning monochrome pencil skirt made in an uber-flattering, jersey material. It's the ideal item to wear for a heatwave as it's super light and airy, yet still smart. Bingo! The Ten Pound Poms actress was also cuddling her Dachshund Phoebe in the picture, and captioned "LOML', which stands for 'love of my life'.

This is the second incredible outfit the new mum has worn in the past week. On Thursday, Michelle and her husband Mark enjoyed their very first date night. The pair looked spectacular for their romantic outing to the London hotel, the Corinthia, with Mark rocking a suave tuxedo, while Michelle blew us away with her glamorous getup.

© Instagram Michelle wore a stunning striped dress in new Instagram picture

Looking like the ultimate Bond Girl, Michelle wowed onlookers in a beautiful jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi. The dazzling number came complete with a dramatic train and ensured she was belle of the ball.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle celebrated their first date night since becoming parents

MK penned in her caption: "Had an amazing night at @TheBromptonFountain Have A Heart Gala. Huge congrats to my sister-in-law @jesswright77 who worked so hard to organise such a heartwarming and impactful event. The love and support in the room was incredible."

Michelle and Mark's parenthood journey

Michelle's proud hubby Mark recently lifted the lid on becoming a parent. In an interview with Olly Murs, the former TOWIE star explained: "It's actually hard to put into words. It's the biggest achievement of my life; it's all I think about. But obviously, hats go off to my wife; she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."

© Instagram / @michkeegan Mark and Michelle's daughter Palma was born in March

During a recent appearance on This Morning, Mark also said of his little girl: "She's amazing, she's so good. She's only five weeks old, and we get to 11 pm and she goes to sleep and won't wake up again until about five, which is incredible."