Salma Hayek just wore her most daring look to date and it’s all about the feathers

Salma Hayek is entering a striking new chapter – fearlessly commanding attention with bold, unapologetic fashion choices. After setting the tone with a sultry, khaki bejeweled bikini on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s latest Swimsuit Issue, the actress made an equally daring statement at the launch party in a bombshell dress.

The 58-year-old stepped out in a black corset mini dress that featured sheer sleeves embroidered with intricate lace detailing. The cuffs and hemline were adorned with feathered fringing while the garment boasted a plunging neckline. The chic look was accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe pumps that featured a stylish ankle strap.

© Getty Images Salma rocked a lace number that was adorned with feathers

Salma styled her luscious raven locks into soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a pink matte lip.

© Getty Images Salma Hayek at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Launch

Sports Illustrated

The actress opened up to the publication about being photographed in her swimwear. "I think it's really remarkable that a magazine like Sports Illustrated says that it's OK, maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just sexy, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide," she shared.

"I don't see why, after a certain age, we have to retract ourselves from embracing life to the fullest."

She continued: "I feel so fortunate that I am part of a generation that has been able to really experience very tangible change."

The actress reminisced on the beginning of her career and how she looked up to the models that graced the magazine in the years prior. "I remember when I was young, a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated.

© Getty The actress opened up to the publication

"I was thinking, 'Who's going to be in it?' Of course, I didn't look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it.

"If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse, but the world has changed, and that's exciting."

Fitness routine

Salma has previously discussed her workout regime and how she maintains a balanced lifestyle. "Four times a year, I put music on and walk on my own treadmill. Don't ask me to run; my boobs are not made for that," she told Marie Claire.

© Getty Images The star is embracing her age

"I do confess, I want the old body; the one I had at 25 and criticized and hated non-stop. Oh, please, Lord Jesus, give it back to me. I apologise."

She added: "There was a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories. Although I'm still sexy and I embrace it."