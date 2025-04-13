Salma Hayek is a vision in figure-hugging sheer dress — and fans have a lot to say 

Salma Hayek never puts a foot wrong when it comes to style and didn't disappoint during her most recent red carpet outing in California last week.

The Frida actress turned heads as she stepped out to attend the 11th Break Through Prize Ceremony, held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 5.

The star later took to Instagram to share pictures of her look, which consisted of a floor-length black gown featuring a sheer bodice with ruffled sleeves and a high neckline. The simple, but elegant dress was teamed with statement gold jewelry.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Salma Hayek looked fabulous in a black dress with a sheer bodice during her latest red carpet appearance

Salma completed her red carpet ready look with statement makeup, including a smokey eye with lashings of mascara and a bright red lip. She styled her brunette hair in loose waves to complete her look.

Fans were quick to remark on her appearance in the comments section, with one writing: "You look simply divine!" while another wrote: "You look so graceful and elegant." A third added: "You look so stunning!"

Salma is often stepping out in stylish dresses for public events, but in the early days of her career, she was known for wearing statement suits, and was way ahead of her time.

Salma's fashion evolution

Back in 2023, she opened up about her early fashion choices, telling W Magazine that she had worn a "man's suit" to her first ever red carpet because it was the only fashion connection she had at the time.

© Getty Images Salma recently wore another all-black look during a family outing in Paris

She explained that for the 1996 premiere of The Birdcage: "The only connection I had was to somebody I knew at Hugo Boss, so I wore a man's suit because no one else gave me anything to wear."

She previously told Vogue India in 2021 that she wasn't given any dresses by designers at the time because she wasn't well known. The star said: "I'm Mexican. I'm also very short, which doesn't help with the weight and doesn't help with the design. But you know, I was ingenious. I took chances. I met someone at Hugo Boss, who was the only connection I had, so I wore man suits for a while."

© Getty Images Salma's very first red carpet appearance in 1996 - dressed in a statement suit

Salma has always been a trailblazer for women and not only had a forward-thinking approach about her style, but has always been refreshingly honest when it comes to ageing and her appearance too.

She recently told Marie Claire that she maintains her physique through eating a healthy balanced diet, and as a result, she rarely goes to the gym - something she isn't a fan of.

© Getty Images Salma always looks stylish

She told the publication: "Four times a year, I put music on and walk on my own treadmill. Don't ask me to run; my boobs are not made for that." She added: "There was a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories. Although I'm still sexy and I embrace it."