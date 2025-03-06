Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Salma Hayek's teen daughter looks so grown up as she steps out with billionaire dad for family outing
Salma Hayek attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

The Pinault family celebrated their new exhibit at the Bourse de Commerce in Paris

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
For Salma Hayek, fashion week is a family affair.

This week, the House of Gucci actress stepped out with her husband François-Henri Pinault for an exhibit at the Bourse De Commerce in Paris, where the Pinaults have long housed their art collection.

In addition to her French billionaire husband, who she married in 2009, she had by her side their daughter Valentina Paloma, 17, as well as his daughter with ex-wife Dorethée Lepère, Mathilde.

After attending the Corps et âmes exposition — which translates to bodies and souls, and draws some one hundred works from the Pinault Collection to explore representations of the body in contemporary art — Salma took to Instagram to gush over it.

Sharing a round of photos from the outing, she wrote: "I was so happy to attend yesterday with my family the opening of the exhibition 'Corps et Ames' ([Bodies] and Souls) at Bourse de Commerce (@boursedecommerce)  in Paris."

She further detailed: "The exhibition featuring works from the Pinault Collection is an exploration of representations of the body in contemporary art and the connections between body and soul, from Auguste Rodin to Ana Mendieta, David Hammons to Marlene Dumas, and Arthur Jafa to Ali Cherri."

Valentina Paloma Pinault, Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault and Mathilde Pinault attend the "Corps Et Ames" Exhibition at Bourse De Commerce Pinault Collection on March 4, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images
The Pinaults

"Art seizes the energies and vital flows of our thoughts and inner lives to create a socially committed, humanist experience of otherness," she continued, noting: "Many artists from the exhibition are rarely seen in Paris, it was a joy to meet with some of them yesterday."

Lastly she credited its curators, Emma Lavigne, Jean-Marie Gallais, Matthieu Humery and Cyrus Goberville.

Salma Hayek attends the "Corps Et Ames" Exhibition at Bourse De Commerce Pinault Collection on March 4, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Salma looked chic as ever

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the photos, with one writing: "Love the hair," of Salma's updo, as another added: "How beautiful. Congratulations Salma," and: "Looking gorgeous, as well as: "Gorgeous art!"

She and her husband married in 2009© Getty Images
She and her husband married in 2009

For the special event, Salma wore a tied lace trench coat with see-through sleeves, while her daughter Paloma wore a fitted white tank top with black trousers, paired with a black jacket and black Balenciaga bag.

salma hayek in the middle of daughter valentina and stepdaughter mathilde© Getty Images
With her daughters at a Gucci show in 2023

Meanwhile Mathilde wore a sharp gray blazer with jeans, while her dad looked dapper in a navy jacket with a matching sweater.

Fashion week is a busy time for the family, as the owners of luxury conglomerate Kering, which was founded by François-Henri's father François Pinault in 1963, and owns Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, and more.

