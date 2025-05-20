Could this celebrity have sparked Cannes' last-minute strict 'no nudity' rule?

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is close to wrapping, and it's safe to say it's been a stellar year for film.

But while the impressive projects helmed by some of the biggest names in the industry have been the stars of the show, the major annual event is always a fantastic display of fashion on the red carpet.

Unless you're a part of an exclusive group that is invited inside the spectacular theatres and world premieres, the red carpet fashion is all that the outside world and photographers see, so pulling out all the stops for a head-turning outfit is a must every year.

However, the film festival, located in the heart of the French Riviera, is a long-held traditional event with organisers who are keen to keep certain standards, so strict rules regarding clothing and outerwear are put in place for those attending.

© WireImage Dakota Johnson attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France

Cannes bosses put strict rules in place against 'nudity' and 'voluminous outfits'

While regulations have always been in place, it seems festival bosses and organisers were extra strict this year and implemented a last-minute change to rules surrounding red carpet attire.

A statement shared just days before the festival stated: "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival."

© Getty Naomi Campbell embracing the 'sheer' look at the Cannes Film Festival last year

It wasn't just risqué outfits that they were keen to prohibit, but also "large" outfits that might cause lengthy hold-ups when A-Listers are walking the carpet.

It added: "Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted."

© Getty Images Bella Hadid's 2024 sheer dress at Cannes Film Festival turned heads. The model opted for a more covered look this year, pictured here at the 2025 opening ceremony

Fans might remember from previous years that plenty of famous names have come close to breaking rules.

Last year, the "sheer" trend was embraced by the likes of Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, both of whom risked breaking the rules with their daring outfits.

It's certainly possible that bosses were keen to ensure that "naked dressing" wasn't a theme continued this year, particularly following this year's Grammy Awards in Los Angeles where disgraced rapper Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, turned up in a completely see-through sheath-dress that not only sparked concern for her but also made headlines.

© WireImage Bianca Censori's outfit at the Grammys in February sparked headlines for its full frontal nudity

Cannes Film Festival red carpet highlights

Meanwhile, it's safe to say the stars attending the film festival this year have made headlines for all the right reasons.

© Variety via Getty Images Amal Clooney oozed glamour in Christian Dior gown by John Galliano

Big names, including Eva Longoria, Bella Hadid, and Daisy Edgar-Jones, have all looked fabulous in their ensembles.

© FilmMagic Eva Longoria attends the "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France

Model Romee Strijd turned heads in a bridal-esque white gown with dramatic hem, while Amal Clooney wowed in a floor-length black John Galliano gown with dazzling Cartier jewellery.

Angelina Jolie, meanwhile, looked sensational in a strapless Brunello Cucinelli dress embellished with cashmere and silk.