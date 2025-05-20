Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrity catalyst for Cannes' last-minute strict 'no nudity' rule?
creative image showing Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Amal Clooney on red glittering background© Getty

Could this celebrity have sparked Cannes' last-minute strict 'no nudity' rule?

Stars including Dakota Johnson, Bella Hadid and more have been walking the red carpet

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
The 78th Cannes Film Festival is close to wrapping, and it's safe to say it's been a stellar year for film.

But while the impressive projects helmed by some of the biggest names in the industry have been the stars of the show, the major annual event is always a fantastic display of fashion on the red carpet.

Unless you're a part of an exclusive group that is invited inside the spectacular theatres and world premieres, the red carpet fashion is all that the outside world and photographers see, so pulling out all the stops for a head-turning outfit is a must every year.

However, the film festival, located in the heart of the French Riviera, is a long-held traditional event with organisers who are keen to keep certain standards, so strict rules regarding clothing and outerwear are put in place for those attending.

Dakota Johnson poses for photos in pink tassle dress as she attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© WireImage
Dakota Johnson attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France

Cannes bosses put strict rules in place against 'nudity' and 'voluminous outfits'

While regulations have always been in place, it seems festival bosses and organisers were extra strict this year and implemented a last-minute change to rules surrounding red carpet attire.

A statement shared just days before the festival stated: "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival."

Naomi Campbell attends the "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" at 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2024 © Getty
Naomi Campbell embracing the 'sheer' look at the Cannes Film Festival last year

It wasn't just risqué outfits that they were keen to prohibit, but also "large" outfits that might cause lengthy hold-ups when A-Listers are walking the carpet.

It added: "Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted."

Bella Hadid at Cannes Film Festival 2025© Getty Images
Bella Hadid's 2024 sheer dress at Cannes Film Festival turned heads. The model opted for a more covered look this year, pictured here at the 2025 opening ceremony

Fans might remember from previous years that plenty of famous names have come close to breaking rules.

Last year, the "sheer" trend was embraced by the likes of Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, both of whom risked breaking the rules with their daring outfits.

It's certainly possible that bosses were keen to ensure that "naked dressing" wasn't a theme continued this year, particularly following this year's Grammy Awards in Los Angeles where disgraced rapper Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, turned up in a completely see-through sheath-dress that not only sparked concern for her but also made headlines.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attended the 67th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday© WireImage
Bianca Censori's outfit at the Grammys in February sparked headlines for its full frontal nudity

Cannes Film Festival red carpet highlights

Meanwhile, it's safe to say the stars attending the film festival this year have made headlines for all the right reasons.

photo of amal clooney in black dress at cannes film festival© Variety via Getty Images
Amal Clooney oozed glamour in Christian Dior gown by John Galliano

Big names, including Eva Longoria, Bella Hadid, and Daisy Edgar-Jones, have all looked fabulous in their ensembles.

Eva Longoria attends the "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic
Eva Longoria attends the "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France

Model Romee Strijd turned heads in a bridal-esque white gown with dramatic hem, while Amal Clooney wowed in a floor-length black John Galliano gown with dazzling Cartier jewellery.

Angelina Jolie, meanwhile, looked sensational in a strapless Brunello Cucinelli dress embellished with cashmere and silk. 

