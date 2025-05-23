Brad Pitt makes special nod to son Knox with bold transformation

Brad Pitt debuted a striking new look in Los Angeles this week, and fans can’t stop talking.

Spotted behind the wheel of his car on Thursday, the 61-year-old Oscar winner unveiled a dramatically different hairstyle.

Known for frequently changing up his appearance, Brad has once again hit refresh, this time opting for a sharp buzz cut that marks a significant shift from his recent styles.

Gone is the tousled, shoulder-grazing hair and salt-and-pepper beard he was sporting earlier this year.

© BACKGRID BGUK_Brad Pitt was spotted with a completely shaved head while driving in L.A., looking nearly unrecognizable

Instead the actor showcased a neat, close-cropped cut paired with a trimmed-down beard that gives Brad a sporty, youthful edge — some might even say he’s twinning with his son, Knox.

Always one to make a statement, Brad completed the look with bold, chunky tortoiseshell sunglasses and a crisp white button-up jacket. It’s a look that says effortless cool, and he’s owning it.

© Variety via Getty Images Knox Jolie-Pitt looks very much like dad Brad

Past appearances

His appearance comes just weeks after his last public sighting around Easter, when he made an unexpected cameo at a McDonald’s drive-thru in New Zealand. A lucky young employee captured the surreal moment on video.

"Just say hello to my dad?" she asked. Brad, ever the charmer, playfully responded, "No," before quickly caving with a smile. "I'm sorry. Hi Dad," he said, giving a wave and adding, "All right, moving on. Happy Easter."

© Getty Brad often channels his girlfriend's style in the past

Brad’s ever-changing hairstyles have become a signature over the decades. From the long locks of Interview with the Vampire to the spiked and slicked-back styles of the early 2000s, he’s never shied away from reinvention.

In the past, Brad's looks often seemed to echo the style of his romantic partners. Fans will recall his coordinated vibes with former flames like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie. Each relationship saw subtle (and sometimes not-so-subtle) shifts in his grooming habits and fashion choices.

© Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for ebmrf Inés de Ramón, Brad's latest girlfriend

New Brad

But things appear different with current girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The Swiss jewelry executive has carved out her own elegant aesthetic, and Brad seems content to complement her with contrast rather than mimicry. Their style mismatch might just be the clearest sign that this relationship is on a different, more individualistic footing.

Take their much-anticipated red carpet debut at the Wolfs premiere during the Venice International Film Festival in September 2024.

Rather than matching ensembles or coordinated glam, Brad chose a sleek all-black outfit while Ines stunned in a form-fitting white gown. His blond-highlighted crop and peppery stubble were a dramatic foil to her glossy raven hair.

Their sartorial independence has been consistent. On September 8, Ines kept things chic in a black co-ord, while Brad made a splash with red-and-white checked trousers and a breezy white shirt.

© Gotham Brad Pitt's trendy look

Later that month in New York, the couple stepped out once more with Brad stealing attention in a lemon-yellow outfit, while Ines went for understated glamour in a soft beige set and nude heels.

Even casual days have showcased their style contrast. A relaxed stroll in the Big Apple saw Brad in a laid-back white hoodie and houndstooth trousers topped with a white bucket hat, while Ines elevated the moment in cream knitwear, tortoiseshell shades and a designer crossbody.

It’s a marked departure from Brad’s earlier relationships, where his evolving aesthetic often seemed tied to those he was dating. With Ines, however, Brad appears to be exploring a more authentic, self-expressive mode.