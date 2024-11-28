Shiloh Jolie rocks funky new hairstyle inspired by the nineties during outing in LA

Angelina Jolie's genes run strong amongst her kids, and her daughter Shiloh is no exception as she looked effortlessly cool in an outing with her friend on Monday.

The 18-year-old, whom Angelina shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was taking a break from dance class with her friend and fellow dancer Keoni Rose in Los Angeles when she debuted a funky new hairstyle that had heads turning.

Shiloh wore her short blonde hair with a black headband to push her locks out of her face as she danced up a storm in the studio; she looked like she had walked straight out of the '90s with the new 'do, channeling Winona Ryder and Victoria Beckham.

She also sported black Puma sweatpants and a black sweatshirt paired with black sneakers, looking every inch the athlete.

Shiloh is an avid dancer and joined the Millennium Dance Complex studio a few years ago; a video of her dancing to Doja Cat's "Vegas" went viral in 2022 as fans were treated to a stellar performance from the teen.

She wasn't always a pro though, according to her dance instructor, Kolanie Marks, who wrote a gushing Instagram message to Shiloh in July.

© SPOT, GOME The teen stepped out with a funky hairdo on Monday

"Appreciation post! @sh1lohj Ladies & Gent[s]!!!,” he wrote in the caption. "So much love for this human…I met Shiloh at my Millennium Class and she was going down in flames."

"However I saw something that was authentic…she kept coming back and yes still going down [in] flames!" he quipped.

"Not until we started doing private one on ones! I've spent the most time with her out of anyone I'm training in LA! Something about [her] doesn't quit! I'm proud and no we're not done!"

© SPOT, GOME She was joined by her close friend Keoni Rose

Both of her parents couldn't be prouder of her newfound talent, with Angelina encouraging her to continue pursuing dance.

"Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them because it is an important part of their growth," she told Reuters in 2010, and it's clear this is still her parenting philosophy.

For his part, Brad loved Shiloh's 2022 dance video and gushed about his daughter on the Bullet Train premiere red carpet.

© Kolanie Marks Shiloh is an avid dancer and went viral for her moves in 2022

The father of six called her "very beautiful" and revealed that seeing her talent come to life "brings a tear to the eye."

"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish."

Sadly, Shiloh has a strained relationship with her dad after she opted to officially drop his last name once she turned 18 in May, a move that the court approved in August.

© Samir Hussein Shiloh is one of six kids in the Jolie-Pitt brood

She remains close to her mother and has no desire to pursue a career in Hollywood despite the acting dynasty she hails from.

"None of my children want to be in front of the camera [at] this time," the Lara Croft actress revealed on Good Morning America on November 22, adding that Shiloh and her siblings were "extremely private".

Brad and Angelina also share Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.