Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's teen son Knox sends powerful message that speaks volumes in latest outing

Knox Jolie-Pitt is all grown up — and proving to be as mindful as he is active.

The 16-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted this week keeping up with one of his favourite routines, enjoying a peaceful solo run through the streets of Los Angeles.

Dressed in sleek black running shorts and matching athletic trainers, Knox kept things casual and cool with a deep green crewneck sweater emblazoned with a message that says it all: “kindness forever.”

© BACKGRID Knox Pitt, the son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie send a strong message with sloan jersey

Effortlessly stylish and positively minded, Knox's choice of outerwear reflects not only a relaxed fashion sense but also a glimpse into his thoughtful personality.

The simple yet powerful sweatshirt — part of Target’s Universal Thread collection — has been praised for its feel-good message and inclusive approach to sizing and comfort.

The $25 piece, found in the women’s leisure section, has become something of a cult favourite for those who love affordable fashion with heart. Knox’s version appeared well-loved, and he wore it with ease as he pounded the pavement with purpose.

Clutching his phone in one hand and wearing a single earbud, the teenager appeared completely in the zone — staying aware of his surroundings while immersed in his music or perhaps even a podcast.

It’s a detail that feels telling, showing that while he values solitude and rhythm on his runs, he’s also mindful about safety and presence, which is something his mother Angelina would surely admire.

The youngest of Angelina and Brad’s three sons — and one of six children the former couple share — Knox is fast emerging as a young man with his own identity and interests, most notably in wellbeing, fitness and a balanced life.

His twin sister Vivienne, along with siblings Shiloh, Zahara, Pax and Maddox, are all known for their creative streaks and diverse pursuits. But for Knox, the focus appears to be very much about discipline, wellness and perhaps even a bit of quiet reflection.

In recent months, Knox has been spotted on several similar solo outings around Los Angeles, reinforcing the idea that this isn’t just a once-off moment but part of a dedicated lifestyle.

He seems to favour early morning or late afternoon runs, often keeping to himself and dressed in similarly pared-down athletic gear. It’s a far cry from the glitz of the red carpet, yet all the more endearing for it.

And while he keeps a relatively low profile compared to some of his siblings, Knox is no stranger to being photographed. As the youngest son of one of the most famous families in the world, he has grown up under a lens, but with parents who have gone to great lengths to protect their children’s privacy and encourage individuality, he has clearly been raised with a strong sense of grounding.

Angelina recently offered a rare glimpse into life with her children during a heartfelt interview with The New York Times.

The actress, humanitarian and director opened up about her beloved New York apartment, a home she recently gifted to one of her sons. While she did not disclose who now resides there, it is widely believed to be Maddox, 22, her eldest son, who has been seen in the city regularly alongside his mother. However, Angelina added that the apartment serves as a base for all six of her children when they are in New York — affectionately calling it their "crash pad."

She shared a sweet anecdote about popping by for a visit only to be told by her son, “Can you just give me a day to clean?” Laughing, Angelina said, “I thought, I appreciate that, you should clean up for your mother. But also, how bad is it?”