Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's teen Fin debuts funky new hairstyle in latest outing

Ben Affleck's middle child, Fin, debuted a fresh new hairstyle during a family outing to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach over the weekend.

The 16-year-old, known for experimenting with bold looks in the past, swapped their previous colorful buzzcut for playful pigtails with bangs, showcasing a more relaxed and fun-loving aesthetic.

Dressed casually yet stylishly, Fin opted for a vintage-inspired look featuring a Bob Marley graphic tee layered under a color-blocked windbreaker.

Olive-green cargo pants and classic black Adidas sneakers completed the effortlessly cool ensemble, along with a crossbody bag that added a touch of indie flair. Oversized glasses and layered necklaces added to the youthful, eclectic vibe.

The teen was not only experimenting with hairstyles but also putting their driving skills to the test.

Fin took the wheel of a white Toyota with dad Ben, 52, supervising from the passenger seat. The father-child duo appeared to be enjoying the experience, with Ben offering guidance and support as Fin navigated the streets of Long Beach.

The Academy Award-winning actor looked polished and put-together for the family day out, sporting a taupe coat layered over a matching sweater and cream slacks.

He accessorized with violet-tinted sunglasses, adding a contemporary touch to his otherwise classic look.

Ben shares Fin with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 51. The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, co-parent three children: Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12.

Despite their divorce, they have remained dedicated to co-parenting, frequently seen together at their children's activities and events.

This outing comes amid a period of transition for Ben, who recently finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The couple, known as "Bennifer," had rekindled their early 2000s romance and tied the knot in 2022, only for their marriage to come to an end two years later.

Jennifer filed for divorce over the summer, citing irreconcilable differences and listing April 2024 as their date of separation. Their divorce was finalized just last month.