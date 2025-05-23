Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Whoopi Goldberg makes liberating confession as she ditches this item of clothing
whoopi goldberg paris fashion week

The View host opened up about her fashion choice on the show's latest episode

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Whoopi Goldberg is opening up about a newfound sense of liberation – thanks to letting go of one unexpected wardrobe staple. 

During Tuesday’s episode of The View, the co-hosts sparked a lively debate over the most practical way to put on a bra – prompting the 69-year-old to share a surprising revelation about the undergarment. "I don't wear a bra," she shared. "I have not worn a bra in 50 years."

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars
The host has been braless for 50 years

She continued: "It's too uncomfortable. And I don't mind if they hit the floor. They're mine."

The anchor then gave a playful reenactment of what it feels like to step out in public without a bra. "This is what you do. You’re walking and then you go, 'Hey girl,'" she said, as she kicked something imaginary off the floor. 

Whoopi's co-star Sunny Hostin chimed in on the conversation and agreed with the host's statement. "They're torture devices," she said.

whoopi goldberg in black outfit
Whoopi is a host on The View

This isn't the first time that Whoopi has opened up about her choice to ditch bras. During an episode of The View in 2015, the host explained why she decided to go without the lingerie staple. "I've always been uncomfortable in them," she explained.

"I could never find one that sat comfortably, and it always killed me in the back. So I just stopped wearing them."

And bras aren’t the only thing Whoopi has chosen to leave behind in recent years. During a virtual episode of the show back in 2020, the star made a shocking revelation. "I’m not allowed to stand up because I’m actually not wearing any underwear," she shared.

Whoopi Goldberg wears a black and white ensemble plus top hat and brogues.
Whoopi at the 2025 Met Gala

Whoopi backed up her claim in 2023 when the panel discussed how much underwear should be packed for a trip. "I don't wear underwear," she said. "So it's not a question I have to think about."

Whoopi's success

The View co-host earns a staggering $8M a year on the talk show – and to date, her net worth totals at $60M, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The star has been nominated for more than 20 Emmy Awards for The View. In 2009, she won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host. 

Alex Martin Dean and Whoopi Goldberg attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre
Alex Martin Dean and Whoopi Goldberg

Away from the spotlight, Whoopi is a doting mother to one daughter,  Alex, 51. The actress welcomed her child with her ex-husband Alvin Martin in 1973. The former couple were married from 1973 until 1979.

Alex now has three of her own children – two daughters, Amara and Jerzey, and son Mason – who she shares with her husband, Bernard Dean.

