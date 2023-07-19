Whoopi Goldberg's multi-million dollar fortune - how star earned her net worth

Whoopi Goldberg has been a familiar face on our screens for decades, and as a result, she has earned herself a not so small fortune.

The View co-host earns an eye-watering $8M a year on the talk show alone - and to date, her net worth totals at $60M, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The beloved star has an impressive resume, and can add actress, presenter, comedian, author among her list of accolades.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Whoopi Goldberg has an impressive multi-million dollar net worth

Fans of Whoopi see her on The View during the week, as both a co-host and moderator. She joined the series back in 2001 where at the time, she replaced Rosie O'Donnell. As a result of her joining the talk show, Whoopi helped draw in 3.4 million viewers during her debut.

To date, Whoopi has been nominated for more than 20 Emmy Awards for The View. In 2009, she won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host.

© Lou Rocco Whoopi is a fan favorite on The View

She is not one to shy away from voicing her opinions and stirring controversy with fans and her co-hosts. Just yesterday, on Tuesday July 18, Whoopi walked off set during a disagreement about Miranda Lambert.

During the segment, Whoopi was in disagreement with co-host Sunny Hostin, 54, over a recent viral video of the country star, who interrupted her July 15 Las Vegas concert to criticize fans for taking selfies during her performance.

© Ron Galella The actress won an Oscar for her supporting role in Ghosts

While Sunny was sympathetic to the concert goers, Whoopi thought differently. "If you're going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don't come," Whoopi asserted, adding a dramatic touch to the debate by abruptly getting up from her seat and heading towards the audience.

On her way, Whoopi addressed Sunny's preference for preserving concert memories through photos. "Turn on the television, girl," she retorted.

© Lou Rocco Whoopi Goldberg on The View

The unexpected departure left her co-hosts stunned, as she approached a 91-year-old woman in the audience, intending to take a selfie, which resulted in laughter from all.

Whoopi has also made her millions through her work on stage and on the big screen. Her one woman show, Whoopi Goldberg, back in 1983 went to Broadway, and ran for 156 performances.

She was later cast as Cecile in The Colour Purple, with the lead role, saw her nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars. Other notable films include her role in Ghosts alongside Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, which won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1990.

© Ilya S. Savenok Whoopi on the red carpet looking stylish

She also starred in two Star Trek Movies, and Sister Act in 1992, where she was nominated for a Golden Globe. The actress has also starred in movies How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Girl, Interrupted, For Colored Girls and Nobody's Fool, to name but a few.

In total, Whoopi has won over 50 awards during her career and nominated for a further 80. In 2001, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

