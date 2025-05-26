Lauren Sanchez commands attention in daring sheer dress at Monaco Grand Prix

Lauren Sánchez made a dazzling entrance at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, commanding attention in a jaw-dropping sheer black gown as she walked hand-in-hand with fiancé Jeff Bezos.

The 55-year-old former news anchor and media personality was the picture of high-octane glamour as she arrived in the Monte Carlo pit lane, flashing a radiant smile and showing off sun-kissed legs after a luxurious few days aboard Bezos’s $500 million super-yacht, Koru.

Lauren and Jeff, 61, were among a slew of celebrities in attendance for Formula One’s most iconic race. From their enviable balcony position, the couple enjoyed panoramic views of the circuit as race cars tore through the streets of the principality.

© FilmMagic Lauren commands attention in daring see-through dress

Lauren’s fashion moment wasn’t just a style statement—it was the perfect capstone to a week of luxury and romance for the couple, who are reportedly counting down the days to their much-anticipated summer wedding in Venice.

Romantic soujourn

Earlier in the week, the pair were spotted in Cannes, where they soaked up the sun and the spotlight. On Wednesday, Lauren was seen reclining on the deck of Koru in a sleek bikini, and the next evening, she and Jeff attended a glittering charity gala at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, where they were seen laughing, dancing, and looking deeply in love.

Photographers captured intimate moments aboard the yacht too, including Jeff gently rubbing suncream onto Lauren’s back—an everyday gesture that showed just how comfortable and connected they remain, even in the glare of the public eye.

© FilmMagic Lauren and Jeff turn heads in Monaco

Koru, which was delivered in 2023 after being commissioned by Jeff in 2018, is more than just a luxury vessel. At 417 feet, it holds the title of the world’s largest sailing yacht and has become something of a floating retreat for the couple. It was also the setting for their engagement—Jeff popped the question on board last year in a moment that sources close to the couple describe as both intimate and unforgettable.

Lauren and Jeff's love story

Their love story, which began in 2019, has only grown more public and glamorous in recent years. From red carpets to romantic getaways, Lauren and Jeff have become fixtures on the international A-list circuit—always polished, always affectionate, and never far from the world’s most exclusive events.

© WireImage Lauren and Jeff look loved up!

And Monaco was no exception. The Grand Prix is known not just for its motorsport prestige, but for drawing an elite crowd—and this year was no different. Lauren and Jeff rubbed shoulders with a who's who of Hollywood and sport, including Patrick Dempsey, Naomi Campbell, and football sensation Kylian Mbappé, all spotted mingling trackside.

© Getty Images for amfAR Lauren and Jeff are due to marry this year

As for the race itself, it was a day to remember for British driver Lando Norris, who took home his first ever win on the Monte Carlo circuit. Local hero Charles Leclerc thrilled the crowd by finishing second.

But it was a weekend to forget for Mercedes, with both of their cars failing to make the top 10. Lewis Hamilton, who had faced a grid penalty after qualifying, couldn’t recover during the race.