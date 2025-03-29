Lauren Sánchez steps out with surprising $5000 accessory ahead of wedding to Jeff Bezos – you'll never guess what it is

Lauren Sánchez certainly isn't afraid to indulge in a little luxury – and who could blame her? The 55-year-old is not only engaged to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, but also boasts an impressive income as an Emmy Award-winning journalist. Over the years, we've seen the broadcaster flaunt a variety of high-end fashion, including her unforgettable white Alexander McQueen suit at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

However, Lauren's latest eye-watering investment may come as a surprise – the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday carrying a $5,750 large coffee cup. The unusual accessory is Balenciaga’s 9am Coffee Cup purse that features a leather and brass structured top with a lift-clasp closure.

© Diggzy / BACKGRID Lauren Sànchez carried a $5000 Balenciaga accessory

Lauren showed off her nude-pink manicure as she carried the statement clutch bag during her outing. The luxurious look didn't stop there as the star donned a $1,260 Alaïa denim pencil skirt with a matching halter-neck top. The garment was cut elegantly just above the knee and cinched at the waist by a brown leather belt boasting a gold buckle. Lauren completed her high-fashion ensemble with pointed-toe, brown suede pumps and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Jeff's future wife styled her luscious brunette locks into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a contoured cheek, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

© Diggzy / BACKGRID The journalist oozed chic in a Alaïa denim skirt

Lauren isn't the first star in Hollywood to accessorize with the coveted coffee cup – Kim Kardashian carried the same bag back in December 2023. The Skims founder opted for a casual ensemble as she donned a pair of split-toe Balenciaga flip-flops with a black sweatpants set. Kim kept a low profile with a black baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses tinged with an orange lens.

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian carried the same accessory

The Amazon founder and billionaire is set to tie the knot to Lauren in Venice, Italy, later this year. The couple got engaged in May 2023, with Jeff gifting his future wife a $2.5 million diamond ring.

© Getty Images Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos

The couple opened up about their pending marriage in an interview with Vogue back in 2023. Jeff proposed at the beginning of the summer at sea and hid the ring under Lauren's pillow after a starlit meal – she discovered the diamond at bedtime. "When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," she said.

When asked whether she would be taking her future husband's name, she replied: "Uh, yes, one hundred percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."