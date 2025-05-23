Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos look so loved up on glamorous Cannes date night as wedding day approaches

Lauren Sánchez and her billionaire beau Jeff Bezos couldn't have been more in love at the amfAR Gala in Cannes ahead of their impending nuptials.

The pair stepped out on Thursday night looking glamorous and smitten with each other, just weeks before they are expected to tie the knot off the coast of Venice on Jeff's $500 million superyacht.

Love is in the air

Lauren wore a stunning multi-colored mermaid-style dress with a strapless sweetheart neckline and a small train adorned with sequins. She donned strappy heels and wore her long brunette locks in a blowout for the glitzy event.

Her fiancé wore a black tuxedo, and couldn't keep his eyes off his future bride as she sparkled under the lights. Just days prior, Lauren was honored at The Global Gift Foundation Gala in Cannes with the Women Empowerment Award.

According to the website, the honorees are "special individuals [who] use their social and economic status to carry out humanitarian work, achieving big and small changes, that create a great impact in the world".

Bachelorette bash

While details of their wedding have been kept largely under wraps, Lauren shared snaps from her bachelorette celebration in May, attended by a slew of A-listers like Katy Perry, Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian.

The group of women flew to Paris for the big day, and dined at Lafayette's, a high-end French restaurant. The 55-year-old shared how special her bachelorette was with a touching Instagram post highlighting the power of female friendships.

"Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who've lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," she wrote.

Tying the knot

Lauren's brother Paul Sánchez shared insight into the couple's impending nuptials, comparing the big bash to Princess Diana's wedding to King Charles.

"I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing," he shared in an interview with TMZ.

"Just huge and fun, and just a blast," he added. "We don't have any details yet, like exactly where it's gonna be or anything like that."

"I'm thrilled beyond belief," he continued. "It's gonna be an amazing event. It's gonna be star-studded and fun."

Paul shared that at the time, they were less focused on wedding planning and more on Lauren's space flight, which she embarked on with Katy Perry, Gayle King, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

"I talk to my sister three or four times a week but she hasn't mentioned much about the wedding," Paul said. "They're so busy, you know, the launch is coming up in three weeks. And I'll be there for that, that's gonna be a blast."

Out of this world

While their Blue Origin space flight was not without controversy, the mother of three opened up about the profound experience in an Instagram video. "I came back to Earth...but something in me is still up there," she said.

"There's a silence in space that somehow made everything feel more alive. I looked down at our planet and felt how fragile and beautiful it all is. And how deeply connected we are," she continued.

"This flight wasn't about escape. It was about perspective. About making space - for wonder, for courage, for anyone who's ever questioned if they belong."

