Andy Murray's wife Kim just wore the £33 Zara jeans everyone wants

Kim Murray has sported an affordable yet stylish pair of viral Zara jeans loved by fashionistas and influencers alike.

The 37-year-old appeared alongside her husband, Andy Murray, on a recent episode of BBC Gardeners' World where she sported a chic pair of jeans in an eye-catching pink hue.

Paired with a collared guipure top from ME+EM, the wide-leg jeans from Zara retailed for a humble £33, making them a fashionable yet frugal wardrobe staple.

Earlier on in the episode, Kim also donned a stylish Boden Fluffy Wave sweater that has also since sold out. The couple appeared on BBC Gardeners' World, where they talked all things gardening and horticulture with host Monty Don.

© BBC Kim donned a stylish and affordable pair of Zara jeans

They also gave Monty an extensive tour of their impressive gardens around their Stirling-based hotel, Crimlix.

"It's the challenge that appeals to me," Kim told Monty in the episode. "The garden is an extension of the home."

© Getty Images Andy Murray and Kim gave viewers a tour through the gardens of their five-star hotel, Crimlix

Kim also spoke about the Chelsea flower show, saying: "It's absolutely incredible, I just love seeing how that part of London comes alive at that time. I think gardening is like art, everyone has different tastes and preferences, and what does it for one person isn't going to do it for another.

The couple took Monty and the viewers through the extensive, colourful gardens throughout their hotel property, Cromlix, that they purchased for almost £2 million back in 2013.

© BBC Kim also sported an adorable Boden sweater

"Our family has got a bit of history here," Andy explained. "My brother was married here, me and Kim also got married here, my Gran and Grandpa had their fiftieth wedding anniversary celebrations here."

"It was for sale, but we were advised by everyone not to buy it, but we thought it'd be a really nice thing to do."

The couple took the BBC through their 'kitchen garden', which is bursting with herbs, vegetables, and other produce that makes its way to the hotel's bar and kitchen.

© Instagram Kim Murray took viewers through Cromlix's gardens

As well as this, the couple also took viewers through the other gardens in progress around the property, including one that their children have aptly nicknamed the 'fairy garden'.

"We call it the fairy garden… we can always hear them back here, we can hear them doing something," Andy says.