Kim Murray nails tennis chic in lacy white midi dress at Wimbledon

WAGS walked so Kim Murray could run. The wife of tennis superstar Andy Murray is the definition of elegance, regularly taking her place courtside to support her husband during matches. The mother-of-four has been front and centre at this year’s Wimbledon Championships, debuting a host of fresh new looks that effortlessly aced the style game.

On Friday, day five of Wimbledon, Kim appeared at the event once again, looking wonderful in her tennis whites. Tapping into the racquet-themed trend, Andy’s spouse looked summer-ready in an ivory broderie anglaise midi dress complete with a feminine silhouette, short puff sleeves, button-down detailing, a floral design, and a V-neckline.

WATCH: Princess Kate is the ultimate Wimbledon fan

The dress, sourced from Kim’s go-to brand ME+EM, is coined the ‘Cotton Broderie Maxi Dress,’ and currently retails online for £275. The garment further boasts a lightweight cotton material, perfect for sunny days in South West London.

© Getty Kim Murray attended day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Kim wore her caramel-tinted hair down loose in a seventies blowout and accessorised with some modest silver bracelets and gold pendants by Missoni. She opted for a natural beauty blend as she zealously cheered on her husband as he battled it out on court.

© Getty The artist looked beautiful in ME+EM

The star carried her daily essentials in a large tote bag by Aspinal of London, featuring tan leather straps and a woven design. She debuted the bag only days before when she stepped out in a stunning Zimmerman dress that we’d all love to see in our occasionwear archive.

© Getty Andy Murray's wife is often spotted looking stylish courtside

Kim has been coveting the blowout hairstyle as of late, making many stylish appearances at Wimbledon with the Farrah Fawcet ‘do.

Earlier this week, the 35-year-old debuted a gorgeous blowout reminiscent of the 1970s. A blanket of fluffy layers culminated in one glamorous swoosh of blonde tousles, and it’s fair to say, the style is going on our summer beauty mood boards.

© Getty Kim also appeared courtside on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

The artist completed her Cali-girl ‘do by sporting a white shirt with lace detailing by ME+EM and navy trousers. Chic to the nth degree.

She was joined at the event by the Princess of Wales who looked marvellous in mint, Roger Federer and Andy’s mother Judy Murray. Judy also joined in with the sartorial summer theme, donning a dark blue and poppy red printed long-sleeve dress.