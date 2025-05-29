Vogue Williams is Rapunzel-haired in 'confident' dress - and the trendiest shoes of 2025

Vogue Williams has established herself as an indisputable style icon, and has once again brought out a bold and beautiful outfit that's sure to turn heads.

Attending the premiere of Netflix's F1: The Academy, the wife of Spencer Matthews delighted her fans with an incredibly daring look that also perfectly hits one of 2025's biggest spring and summer trends.

The Irish-born media personality rocked a fabulous leopard print maxi-dress with a plunging neckline and a belted waist.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Vogue Williams looked incredible in her leopard print maxi-dress

Vogue also sported gorgeous gold accessories, including a chunky chain, various pendants and a pair of mushroom-shaped earrings.

However, it was her shoes that stole the show, in the trendiest colour in fashion for spring and summer 2025.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant looked absolutely amazing in a pair of butter yellow heels that perfectly complemented her jewellery choice.

© WireImage Vogue Williams' butter yellow heels looked magnificent

Megan Watkins, head stylist at online fashion destination SilkFred, called Vogue's heels a "brilliant example of how to work this season's favourite colour trend in a bold and unexpected way."

She added: "Rather than opting for head-to-toe pastel, she uses the cool yet sunny shade to add a lovely contrast to her neutral-toned animal print maxi, resulting in a styling move that feels both confident and fresh."

Butter yellow is one of the trendiest colours of the year

Megan also commented on the emergence of the colour beyond fashion, "also in beauty and interiors". She notes: "It taps into a wider mood of optimism and warmth as we head into cheerier months, something we're all craving as the weather turns.

© Alamy Stock Photo Everyone from Cat Deeley to Princess Kate has jumped on the trend

"Butter yellow in particular strikes the perfect balance: it's punchy enough to feel current but muted enough to act as a neutral and be totally wearable."

Incorporating butter yellow in your own looks

Offering some insight into how to style the colour yourself, the fashion expert says: "If you're not ready to go head to toe butter and don't think the shade complements your specific skin type, accessories are a great entry point into this trend."

Megan points out that, in accessories, the pop of colour can add a "chic point of interest to an otherwise basic look". She advises pairing them with "prints, soft suiting or tonal creams" to really make a statement, especially for event dressing, to bring a "playful and uplifting" twist to any formal or semi-formal look.