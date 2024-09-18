Vogue Williams looks unreal in H&M's new knitted co-ord - and now it's in my basket

There are some outfits that stop me mid-swipe on an evening Instagram scroll, and Vogue Williams' latest high street ensemble did just that.

The 38-year-old podcast star and presenter looked incredible in a mirror selfie on her Stories, wearing what looked like a midi dress but is actually a co-ord from H&M's new autumn/winter collection.

Vogue stunned in the knitted top and midi skirt

Vogue was on her way to appear on ITV's Lorraine to talk all things fashion. She styled her high street outfit to perfection, adding gold jewellery and a statement gold waist belt to match the subtle top detail, completing the look with a pair of leopard print heels. In her pre-makeup selfie she also wore a pair of oversized sunnies and carried a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Vogue appeared on Lorraine's ITV show on Tuesday

The ribbed knit top and matching midi skirt both come in a rich chocolate brown hue that's amazing for the new season. Available in sizes XS-XL, they're already selling out so you'll have to be quick.

I've ordered both as I know I'll wear them on repeat. From the office to out for drinks, it's a versatile co-ord you could wear practically anywhere with a change of accessories.

Made from a dense ribbed knit that will keep you warm and cosy through the winter, they also come in a bolder, dare I say festive red hue if you prefer a brighter colour.

I can't wait to style them with knee-high boots and a longline wool coat in the colder months, but until then I'll be wearing the outfit with ballet flats and an oversized leather jacket. I'd also dress it up with a pair of stiletto heels like Vogue's if the occasion called for it.

Knitted co-ords are big news this season, and so easy to throw on and look chic. You can even wear the pared-back sets separately - I'll be styling the top with straight-leg jeans or wide-leg trousers.

I also love this caramel knitted turtleneck and matching flared midi skirt from Mango, if you're looking for something a little more cosy.

Or if your budget is a bit higher, I'm obsessed with this super soft merino wool and cotton co-ord from Sézane. It has a comfy elasticated waist and a ribbed knit finish. Style it with the Parisian brand's suede Adele boots for a chic tonal look.