Vogue Williams looks unreal in H&M's new knitted co-ord - and now it's in my basket

There are some outfits that stop me mid-swipe on an evening Instagram scroll, and Vogue Williams' latest high street ensemble did just that.
The 38-year-old podcast star and presenter looked incredible in a mirror selfie on her Stories, wearing what looked like a midi dress but is actually a co-ord from H&M's new autumn/winter collection.
Vogue was on her way to appear on ITV's Lorraine to talk all things fashion. She styled her high street outfit to perfection, adding gold jewellery and a statement gold waist belt to match the subtle top detail, completing the look with a pair of leopard print heels. In her pre-makeup selfie she also wore a pair of oversized sunnies and carried a Louis Vuitton handbag.
The ribbed knit top and matching midi skirt both come in a rich chocolate brown hue that's amazing for the new season. Available in sizes XS-XL, they're already selling out so you'll have to be quick.
I've ordered both as I know I'll wear them on repeat. From the office to out for drinks, it's a versatile co-ord you could wear practically anywhere with a change of accessories.
Made from a dense ribbed knit that will keep you warm and cosy through the winter, they also come in a bolder, dare I say festive red hue if you prefer a brighter colour.
I can't wait to style them with knee-high boots and a longline wool coat in the colder months, but until then I'll be wearing the outfit with ballet flats and an oversized leather jacket. I'd also dress it up with a pair of stiletto heels like Vogue's if the occasion called for it.
Knitted co-ords are big news this season, and so easy to throw on and look chic. You can even wear the pared-back sets separately - I'll be styling the top with straight-leg jeans or wide-leg trousers.
I also love this caramel knitted turtleneck and matching flared midi skirt from Mango, if you're looking for something a little more cosy.
Or if your budget is a bit higher, I'm obsessed with this super soft merino wool and cotton co-ord from Sézane. It has a comfy elasticated waist and a ribbed knit finish. Style it with the Parisian brand's suede Adele boots for a chic tonal look.