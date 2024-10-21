Best dressed stars at Pride of Britain 2024: Helen Flanagan to Oti Mabuse

The special ceremony, which is held in association with the Daily Mirror, celebrates truly extraordinary achievements of people of all ages, from children of courage to lifesaving emergency workers in local communities.
We round up the best dressed of the night. Keep scrolling to see the most stylish looks...
Helen Flanagan
The stunning former Coronation Street actress delighted onlookers in a beautiful fuschia pink silk bandeau dress. She wore her long blonde hair expertly coiffed into a bouncy blow dry and added bold statement earrings.
Oti Mabuse
The beautiful professional dancer was magnificent in monochrome! The mother-of-one wowed the red carpet in a floor-skimming style with contrasting white detail at the hip.
Lottie Tomlinson
The pregnant sister of former One Direction star Louis showed off her growing baby bump in a swish black, form-fitting style. Glowing!
Vogue Williams
Bringing the sunshine, the mother-of three stepped out in a textured yellow midi dress, complete with statement cuffs and a waist-defining belt.
