Best dressed stars at Pride of Britain 2024: Helen Flanagan to Oti Mabuse and Lottie Tomlinson
Helen Flanagan attends The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 21, 2024 in London, England. © Getty

Check out the most stylish on the red carpet

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
It's that time of the year again! The Pride of Britain awards are here and celebrities flocked to the red carpet in their very best outfits

The special ceremony, which is held in association with the Daily Mirror, celebrates truly extraordinary achievements of people of all ages, from children of courage to lifesaving emergency workers in local communities.

We round up the best dressed of the night. Keep scrolling to see the most stylish looks...

Helen Flanagan

The stunning former Coronation Street actress delighted onlookers in a beautiful fuschia pink silk bandeau dress. She wore her long blonde hair expertly coiffed into a bouncy blow dry and added bold statement earrings.

Oti Mabuse attends The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 21, 2024 in London, England.© Getty

Oti Mabuse

The beautiful professional dancer was magnificent in monochrome! The mother-of-one wowed the red carpet in a floor-skimming style with contrasting white detail at the hip.

Lottie Tomlinson attends The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 21, 2024 in London, England.© Getty

Lottie Tomlinson

The pregnant sister of former One Direction star Louis showed off her growing baby bump in a swish black, form-fitting style. Glowing!

Vogue Williams attends the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Picture date: Monday October 21, 2024. © Getty

Vogue Williams

Bringing the sunshine, the mother-of three stepped out in a textured yellow midi dress, complete with statement cuffs and a waist-defining belt.

