Taylor Swift's latest appearance leaves fans saying the same thing

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez stepped out for a chic night in New York City over the weekend, and while the best friends were simply enjoying each other's company, their outing quickly sparked debate.

The pop megastar, 35, was seen leaving the upscale Monkey Bar restaurant in Midtown Manhattan alongside Selena, 31, in photos shared by DeuxMoi.

But what should have been a sweet moment between two of the most beloved women in music quickly turned controversial, as some Instagram users began to question Taylor's appearance—specifically, whether she might be pregnant.

The conversation quickly escalated in the comments section, where people fixated on Taylor’s outfit—a breezy, loose-fitting ensemble—suggesting it may be concealing a baby bump. However, the narrative was swiftly shut down by her fiercely loyal fanbase.

“Hey so speculating if someone is pregnant can be incredibly triggering for a lot of people…so can we please NOT,” one Instagram user pleaded.

Another wrote: “Here’s an idea guys… she’s not currently burning 5k calories during her 3+ hour show every night and she’s living her life like a normal woman. She’s healthy and has a NORMAL body. You guys need to go rewatch Miss Americana and cut it out.”

“If Taylor was pregnant she wouldn’t be going out publicly like this if she hadn’t announced it. So no, I don’t think she’s pregnant lol. Calm down,” added another.

Taylor is no stranger to online speculation, and unfortunately, these types of rumours have followed her throughout her career. Most recently, such chatter has only intensified since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in 2023.

Their high-profile romance—marked by stadium visits, date nights, and plenty of affectionate moments—has delighted fans, but it’s also prompted increasing scrutiny.

The couple have kept much of their relationship private, despite the occasional public appearance. They were last spotted together in Paris in May, following Taylor’s sellout Eras Tour performance. Travis has been seen supporting her at numerous shows across the globe.

While Taylor has spoken about wanting a family someday, she’s always maintained that career timing has been key. Back in 2012, she told Marie Claire: "I want a bunch of [children] running around, minimum four. I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me."