Taylor Swift hints at big news with sparkling $9,000 jewel

Monday night was a big one for Taylor Swift, who received nine accolades at the I Heart Radio Awards.

The Eras Tour icon picked up gongs for Artist of the Year, Tour of the Century, Pop Album of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Tour Tradition, Favorite On Screen and Favorite Surprise Guest - phew!

While Taylor's fans were quick to congratulate her on her plethora of wins, her eagled-eyed swifties also noticed that the Fortnight singer dropped a seriously big hint during her pre-recorded acceptance speech.

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio Taylor wore a snake necklace at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift's big hint

In the video, Taylor is standing in front of a brick wall, wearing a black top and a plaid skirt. She wore her hair long and tousled with her lips painted her trademark red, but it was her jewelry, and what it potentially represents, that thrilled the star's fans.

For her acceptance speech, Taylor wore a necklace by jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche. The necklace, officially named the 'Marquise Diamond Snake Head Rolo Chain Short Y Necklace', retails for $9,000 and fans believe it's a major hint at Taylor's post Eras Tour plans, predicting that her necklace is a clue that Reputation (Taylor's Version) is coming soon.

Taylor Swift's snake necklace cost $9,000

The link between snakes and Reputation

As any Swiftie will know, snakes are the main motif of Taylor's 2017 album, Reputation. During her Reputation tour, Taylor's stage was dominated by an animatronic snake which hissed its way throughout the set.

Recreating her snake era, Taylor wore a snake-embellished bodysuit for the Reputation set of her Eras Tour.

© Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 Taylor in her Reputation era

Taylor even wore a similar necklace in the music video for Reputation's lead single, Look What You Made Me Do, sending fans into a frenzy that the rerelease is imminent.

The singer spoke about the release of her re-record of the album during a 2023 interview with Time Magazine, when she said the unreleased "vault" tracks from the album are "fire" but is yet to drop the record.

Taylor's snake necklace

The necklace Taylor wore for her acceptance speech is part of a wider collection of snake themed jewelry, and the designer is clearly a fan of the singer.

Since Taylor wore the piece, the brand has had a special discount code running for anyone who enters the code 'Lover' (another of Taylor's albums) at checkout.

Taylor's jewelry messages

A master at sending messages via her accessories, Taylor frequently leaves clues for her fans via her jewelry.

In 2024 she showed her support for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, via a showstopping ring featuring a cushion-cut ruby surrounded by a halo of round-cut diamonds, totalling 1.17 carats.

© Getty Taylor's ruby ring is worth $33,000

Set on a yellow gold band, the ring pays homage to Travis' football team's red and gold colours. She has also worn 87 earrings – Travis' football shirt number, and T earrings and rings in tribute to her love.

© Lauren Leigh Bacho Taylor wore 87 jewelry in support of Travis

We (and all the Swifties out there) will be paying attention to Taylor's jewellery on her next outing…