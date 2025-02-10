Travis Kelce drops major Taylor Swift hint with tiny detail

Taylor Swift is known for leaving a trail of clues for her fans with countless "Easter eggs" hinting at future album releases, collaborations and music videos.

The 35-year-old is adept at crafting cryptic clues, and it seems her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, has started to play the game too, with a recent outfit dropping a major hint at Taylor's upcoming plans.

Fans were keeping their fingers crossed that Travis would propose to Taylor at Sunday's Super Bowl if his team won, but unfortunately, the Chiefs lost out to the Eagles, meaning no proposal took place – but something even more exciting might well have been hinted at.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl on Sunday

A couple of nights before the big game, Travis and Taylor stepped out for dinner in New Orleans. Taylor looked as lovely as ever in a black lace mini dress and towering heels, but for once, it was Travis' outfit that got people talking.

The tight end debuted a causal new Dior suit complete with soft trousers and a zip-up top – but it was the embroidery on Travis' pocket that got fans speculating about big news.

Stitched onto his breast pocket were the words "Dior for my real friends," and while it might seem like nothing, for Swifties it acted as a major clue, with fans believing it's referring to the line "Here's a toast to my real friends," from Taylor's track This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things, from Taylor's Reputation album, which fans are patiently waiting for the rerecord of.

Travis Kelce's jacket says 'Dior for my real friends' on the breast pocket

While Taylor's fans love to spot clues in everything she does, this could just be a case of Travis liking the suit, as "Dior for my real friends" is a slogan appearing on many garments from the brand's spring 2025 collection.

Taylor's clues

Fans often spot Easter eggs in Taylor's own outfits, with any snake detailing or black clothing believed to hint at Reputation (Taylor's Version), so her outfit at the Super Bowl was a clear message that the night was about Travis only.

© NFL Taylor Swift wore white to the Super Bowl

Rather than wear anything fans could read into, Taylor kept her outfit simple, rocking a classic white vest and bedazzled denim shorts, adding a white blazer on top. Nothing in her ensemble or hairstyle hinted at Reputation, ensuring she didn't detract from her partner's match.

While the Chiefs didn't win the trophy this time, we suspect Taylor and Travis still enjoyed the end of the season and are looking forward to more time off together, given that Taylor is free of work commitments at the moment, following the end of her Eras Tour.